The Stillwater City Council approved allowing outdoor dining for a second summer season at its latest meeting on March 16 as restaurants are aiming to keep afloat during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The council approved a similar OSA policy for to last year’s program, but the 2021 OSA program will differ in four ways, Community Development Director Bil Turnblad said.
One change is that there won’t be any parklets allowed on Main Street because the Minnesota Department of Transport does not allow commerce on their state highways. Main Street is a section of Highway 95.
“Last year we had an exception to that because of a (governor’s) executive order that said, ‘OK, lift that ban.’ Now we don’t have that executive order this year,” Turnblad said. “Arguably, you could include curbside pickup in that ban, but staff thinks that parking there and somebody giving you food and driving away isn’t all that different from just parking.”
The change also included banning parklets or outdoor dining spaces on Myrtle Street. The city’s police, fire and public works departments all expressed concerns about outdoor dining on that street.
“Our public safety folks find that the speeds and volumes of traffic on Myrtle are unacceptable for parklets,” Turnblad said. “You’ve got that steep grade, and you can get quite a momentum coming down that road.”
While the council approved that change, Mayor Ted Kozlowski asked if the city could find a creative solution to not shut the door entirely for that stretch of roadway if there’s a safer way to allow outdoor dining.
Turnblad responded that city staff will look into those solutions and he may bring something back to the council at upcoming meetings.
Kozlowski asked if businesses would be allowed to share some of the parklets — especially if they’re on Main Street and won’t be allowed to have a parklet outside their doors.
Turnblad responded spaces can certainly share.
“It doesn’t have to be restricted to somebody solely outside the front door of the building business — with the caveat that for liquor licensing reasons they would have to maintain the adjacency,” Turnbald said. “That aside we can make that work.”
The third and fourth changes, combined curbside pick-up and the use of Union Alley between Myrtle Street and Commercial Street. Last year both of these items were stand-alone programs.
The council approved a change that will convert Nelson Alley into one-way westbound (uphill) street during the time the temporary OSAs are allowed. Turnblad recommended that change.
“They had parklets last year, Nacho Mamas was out there, and it just showed us there’s not enough room for two-way traffic and parklets,” Turnblad said.
The council also extended its open bottle policy in Lowell Park through this summer season. The move to allow alcohol in the downtown park was pushed by the mayor during an early March work session. He is aiming to make the change permanent.
However, a permanent change will require a city ordinance that will be discussed at future meetings.
