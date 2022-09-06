The Misgen family (L to R), Marybeth, Nick and Steve, with some of the desserts featured in “Come to the Table,” a cookbook featuring recipes and stories from families who live with Muscular Dystrophy. (Photo Courtesy of the Misgen family.)
The Misgen family has been working to help find a cure for Muscular Dystrophy for almost 25 years, and this fall they are helping to organize two events, at Aamodt’s Apple Farm on Saturday, September 10, and at Country Sun Farm on Sunday October 16, to raise money for the Greg Marzolf Jr. Foundation, which supports Muscular Dystrophy research projects.
Marybeth and Steve Misgen’s son, Nick, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, the most common form of the disease, which affects predominately boys, just 11 days after his third birthday. Now 28, Nick attended school in the Stillwater Area School District, where he played viola, with the help of a device that Steve helped build, was in student council, participated in adaptive skiing and played power wheelchair soccer. He graduated with distinction from Stillwater Area High School and went on to earn his degree in health services management.
He has also been a longtime advocate for Muscular Dystrophy funding, helping to raise money for research in high school, and travelling to Washington DC to speak to representatives and senators to advocate for improved insurance benefits for complex rehab technology. Of his work, Nick has said, “I know all the things I’ve accomplished having this disease, but I’d love to know, what if I were free, if I could do anything without having to think about obstacles and just live life like anyone else?”
Muscular Dystrophy is a progressive muscle disease. Nick was able to walk until he was eight or nine, according to his mother, Marybeth, and then he used his power chair that he could drive up until a couple years ago, and he continues to lose his muscle strength.
The two events this fall will be promoting a new cookbook, “Come to the Table: A Cause to Cook for a Cure,” published by the Greg Marzolf Jr. Foundation.
“There’s six families that have been featured in here that all live with Muscular Dystrophy,” Marybeth said, “and we’re in the back, we’re in the dessert section.”
100% of proceeds from the go to the University of Minnesota MD Center to help research and find a cure for Muscular Dystrophy.
The Greg Marzolf Jr. Foundation was founded to commemorate the life of Greg Marzolf Jr., who was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy, with the goal of supporting research to find a cure while raising awareness about Muscular Dystrophy through various philanthropic activities.
Through the years, GMJF has raised millions of dollars for research in Minnesota. Money raised through the foundation’s activities goes to the University of Minnesota MD Center’s Gregory Marzolf Jr. Trainee and Grant Programs, which supports research projects that are working toward a cure for neurological diseases.
The U of M Medical School is recognized as second in the country for MD research, and its Paul and Sheila Wellstone Muscular Dystrophy Center’s mission is to fund research, clinical care and educational programs related to Muscular Dystrophy is a big part of that.
The foundation is a Minnesota-based organization. “It’s good to have that element of keeping it local,” Steve, Nick’s father, said. “It’s also a way to fight back against the disease.”
The Misgens have been working with the foundation from the beginning. “It’s definitely grown from where it was, with some of the events that we’ve done, and continue to do. The whole purpose of the foundation is to spread the word and get the word out. Here’s what we’re dealing with, here’s what we do, here’s how we’re trying to find a cure,” Said Marybeth.
The idea behind the cookbook is in some ways to commemorate the foundation’s beginnings. “So the woman that started the foundation (Patti Marzolf) had a son that died from MD,” Marybeth said. “And when he was first diagnosed, her friends, high school friends, got together and said they wanted to do something to support them, so they did a cookbook, many many years ago. And this is the 20th anniversary of when they first did that cookbook fundraiser and they wanted to do it again.”
About the new book, “Come to the Table,” she said, “It’s really beautiful, the one they did before was just a (spiral) bound, like a notebook bound kind of thing. And it didn’t have any stories about the families or any of that.”
As the committee that is organizing the events, which Marybeth chairs, has gotten together they have been cooking from the new book. Asked if there were any particular recipes that they’d recommend, Steve said, “Anything we submitted.”
“And they’re all pretty easy recipes,” Marybeth said, “I haven’t found anything that’s too hard.”
Two in particular that she liked were the Pineapple and black bean enchiladas and the salted butterscotch pudding pretzel cookies.
Marybeth said that the two upcoming events were intended to offer something for the whole family. The first event, at Aamodt’s Apple Farm in Stillwater on Saturday, September 10, will feature hard cider, wine, food, gifts, a playground, goats and face painting for kids.
The second, Sunday, October 16 at Country Sun Farm in Lake Elmo, will feature a petting zoo, corn maze and free hayrides with a purchase of book.
Whit the purchase of two copies of the cookbook, customers receive a spatula and a copy of the original, spiral bound cookbook.
Part of the plan for publication of the cookbook is that families who have recently gotten a diagnosis will receive one of the books, so that they can read the stories from the six families included in it. “For me that’s the part that gives me goosebumps,” Marybeth said. “It’s really touching to think of. Because when Nick was first diagnosed, there wasn’t a lot of that out there and you just felt so all alone, and the book just kind of, it’s a feel good story, you read through the stories and you realize what they’ve overcome and what others have done and that there’s this community of people out there if you need support, they’re available.”
The “Come to the Table” cookbook event at Aamodt’s Apple Farm will be Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event at Country Sun Farm will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 16.
