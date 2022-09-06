Misgens

The Misgen family (L to R), Marybeth, Nick and Steve, with some of the desserts featured in “Come to the Table,” a cookbook featuring recipes and stories from families who live with Muscular Dystrophy. (Photo Courtesy of the Misgen family.)

The Misgen family has been working to help find a cure for Muscular Dystrophy for almost 25 years, and this fall they are helping to organize two events, at Aamodt’s Apple Farm on Saturday, September 10, and at Country Sun Farm on Sunday October 16, to raise money for the Greg Marzolf Jr. Foundation, which supports Muscular Dystrophy research projects.

Marybeth and Steve Misgen’s son, Nick, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, the most common form of the disease, which affects predominately boys, just 11 days after his third birthday. Now 28, Nick attended school in the Stillwater Area School District, where he played viola, with the help of a device that Steve helped build, was in student council, participated in adaptive skiing and played power wheelchair soccer. He graduated with distinction from Stillwater Area High School and went on to earn his degree in health services management.

