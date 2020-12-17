The hiring of interim superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt was removed from tonight’s, Dec. 17, ISD 834 school board agenda.
The board vote 4-3 at its last meeting on Dec. 3, after a heated discussion about the issue, to enter into contract negotiations with Lansfeldt.
An email sent out by the district on Dec. 17 afternoon it only stated that the “action item F has been removed” from the board's agenda.
Action item F was "Approval of Superintendent Contract – Chair (Sarah) Stivland."
Unless a special session is called, the Dec. 17 meeting is the meeting for three of the board members.
The Gazette will update this story as more details are released.
