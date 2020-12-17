Lansfeldt

Malinda Lansfeldt

The hiring of interim superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt was removed from tonight’s, Dec. 17, ISD 834 school board agenda. 

The board vote 4-3 at its last meeting on Dec. 3, after a heated discussion about the issue, to enter into contract negotiations with Lansfeldt. 

An email sent out by the district on Dec. 17 afternoon it only stated that the  “action item F has been removed” from the board's agenda. 

Action item F was "Approval of Superintendent Contract – Chair (Sarah) Stivland." 

Unless a special session is called, the Dec. 17 meeting is the meeting for three of the board members. 

The Gazette will update this story as more details are released. 

Load comments