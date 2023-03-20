March 8 Day at the Capitol

Sen. Matt Klein, Laura Zanmiller (Dakota SWCD supervisor), David Nuccio (WCD supervisor), John Rheinberger (WCD supervisor), Brian Watson (Dakota SWCD district manager), Tim Behrends (WCD supervisor), Jay Riggs (WCD district manager), and Diane Blake (WCD supervisor) during the March 8 Day at the Capitol event.

 Provided by Angie Hong

“War has been declared on erosion that has cut cavernous raw gullies into mutilated hillsides of the St. Croix Valley sixteen miles east of St. Paul near the Hudson toll bridge,” from the “St. Paul Sunday Pioneer Press,” July 16, 1939.

It is easy to take for granted the verdant forests, sparkling lakes and buzzing prairies in Washington County, Minnesota, but 80 years ago the landscape here was actually quite different. After the lumber era came to an end in the late 1800s, European-American settlers began establishing farms across Minnesota on land that once held prairie, woods and oak savanna. The soil was fertile but the rain was fickle.

