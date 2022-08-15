For five days in early August, the Washington County Fairgrounds were bustling with human and animal activity. Horses, cows, alpaca, chickens, bunnies, you name it, paraded before judges. People lingered in-front of food trucks offering greasy delights ranging from brats to gyros to pizza slices to fried desserts to, of course, cheese curds. Political hopefuls, less than a week from the 2022 primary elections, set up booths and met voters, urging yard signs into their hands. Kids, spun out on cotton candy, jumped on ride after ride. From the grandstand came the sounds, and smells, of a truck pull or demolition derby.

John Rheinberger, who serves as president of the Washington County Agriculture Society, Inc., which produces the Washington County Fair, would call this year’s fair was a success, all in all. “You always hope for perfect,” he said. Rain on Saturday likely affected attendance, but “that’s the risk of the business,” Rheinberger said.

Load comments