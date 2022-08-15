The Washington County Fair’s first Canine Costume Competition was a “howling” success as evidenced by the overflow crowd that packed the Park Pavilion on the fairgrounds Saturday afternoon, August 6, during the five-day county fair. Pictured in the front row, left to right: Cindy Westrup, event co-chair; Marissa Zuccone and her dog Lacie , first place winners of the talented costumed category; Jessica Bohlen and her dog Koda, first place winners of the same-themed or look-alike category; and Margot Rheinberger, event co-chair. Back Row, Left to Right: Dorie Ostertag, Washington County Fair Manager and Treasurer; John Rheinberger, event judge and president of Washington County Agricultural Society Inc., the entity that puts on the county fair; Judy Johnson, event judge and Manager of the Bayport American Legion; Stuart Groskreutz, event judge and Sports Editor at the Stillwater Gazette; and Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry, event Master of Canine Ceremonies.
Nearly 50,000 people attended this year’s Washington County Fair, according to initial estimates. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Fair.)
Juanita Peuse shows off her faux egg-laying rooster that won a Grand Prize ribbon. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Fair.)
Mascot Nyles in front of his photo at the West Gate Entrance. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Fair.)
A ceremony honoring the memory of Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, who passed away in April was held on Friday, Aug. 5 on the Fairgrounds. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Fair.)
Fair manager and treasurer Dorie Ostertag takes a break via helicopter. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Fair.)
The Washington County Fair’s first Canine Costume Competition was a “howling” success as evidenced by the overflow crowd that packed the Park Pavilion on the fairgrounds Saturday afternoon, August 6, during the five-day county fair. Pictured in the front row, left to right: Cindy Westrup, event co-chair; Marissa Zuccone and her dog Lacie , first place winners of the talented costumed category; Jessica Bohlen and her dog Koda, first place winners of the same-themed or look-alike category; and Margot Rheinberger, event co-chair. Back Row, Left to Right: Dorie Ostertag, Washington County Fair Manager and Treasurer; John Rheinberger, event judge and president of Washington County Agricultural Society Inc., the entity that puts on the county fair; Judy Johnson, event judge and Manager of the Bayport American Legion; Stuart Groskreutz, event judge and Sports Editor at the Stillwater Gazette; and Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry, event Master of Canine Ceremonies.
For five days in early August, the Washington County Fairgrounds were bustling with human and animal activity. Horses, cows, alpaca, chickens, bunnies, you name it, paraded before judges. People lingered in-front of food trucks offering greasy delights ranging from brats to gyros to pizza slices to fried desserts to, of course, cheese curds. Political hopefuls, less than a week from the 2022 primary elections, set up booths and met voters, urging yard signs into their hands. Kids, spun out on cotton candy, jumped on ride after ride. From the grandstand came the sounds, and smells, of a truck pull or demolition derby.
John Rheinberger, who serves as president of the Washington County Agriculture Society, Inc., which produces the Washington County Fair, would call this year’s fair was a success, all in all. “You always hope for perfect,” he said. Rain on Saturday likely affected attendance, but “that’s the risk of the business,” Rheinberger said.
Despite the rain, an initial estimate from Fair organizers puts the number of people who attended this year’s Washington County Fair at somewhere near 50,000.
By county fair standards, 50,000, or even thereabouts, is a pretty impressive number. In surrounding communities, fair organizers are having to scale back, or cancel altogether, as Ramsey County did this year. But in Washington County, whose fair opened for the 151st year in 2022, the fair seems to be thriving. Why is it that the Washington County Fair keeps going, when so many other are trimming down, or choosing to pull up stakes?
Rheinberger doesn’t think there is just one reason. In fact, he can give you as many as 16. One, however, is timing. Coming when it does, in early August, Washington County Fair doesn’t have to compete with the State Fair, but it is late enough in the season that a lot of the fresh produce that exhibitors are showing off, or that attendees are eating, is ready for harvest. That wasn’t always the case, he notes. Corn, he said, wouldn’t have been ready at that time in August in fairs past. “I don’t know if it’s climate change, or they hybrids they’re using or what, but it’s coming right in that window.”
Another factor is the length of the fair. Five days, Rheinberger believes, is the sweet spot, at least for our fair. Some places, like San Diego County in California, can stretch on for as many as three weeks. Five days is enough time for people to be able to take in everything they want without the event running out of steam.
Rheinberger also points to pricing. You have to find a sweet spot there too. Charge too much and it becomes prohibitive for some people to attend. But, he said, if you give it away for free people won’t think it’s worth going out. One thing that Rheinberger insists should be free, though, is parking. “When you pay for it, it’s always going to be on your mind, whether you have it right, or you have your ticket. Make it free, it’s off your mind and you can just enjoy yourself,” Rheinberger said.
You also need a good fair manager, and staff. Dorie Ostertag has been volunteering for the Washington County Fair since 1994, and has been Fair Manager for more than 15 years. When asked what motivates her to come back each year, she said, “If I stopped having fun, I wouldn’t be around.” And of the core of volunteers that help keep the five-day event running she said, “There’s not a lot of people who would choose to do this work and we don’t want to see it go away.”
Of course, familiarity is important, the smells and the tastes of attendees’ favorite fair foods for example, but you have to be open to change too. “We don’t want to kill an idea in its infancy,” Rheinberger said. “You need to be willing to take risks. It might end up being a dud, but it might really surprise you too.”
That openness to new things is what got this year’s Canine Costume Contest green-lighted. Dogs, and their owners, dressed up and went before judges in two categories, for cash prizes. Organizers got Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry to serve as the “Canine Master of Ceremonies.” And the show was a hit. Despite Saturday’s rain, there was an overflow crowd in attendance to see the costumed dogs at the Park Pavilion.
Rheinberger often calls the fair an “idea generator.” If you go to the fair expecting to be passively entertained, he warned, you may not get much out of it. But if you go with the intention at looking at what’s around you, whether it’s something in the booths, or the exhibition barns, and engaging with what you see, the fair can become a rewarding experience. “It happens to me all the time,” Rheinberger said, “I look at something new, and I begin thinking about it and I get all these wonderful ideas.”
For a fair not to become something static, it takes a certain kind of leadership. Rheinberger credit’s the fair’s de-centralized structure for the fact that it often presents attendees with something new. “We are an owned, non-profit corporation with 100 plus members,” he explained. “Members can join as voting members for $20 and non-voting for $10, which provides a wide basis for support.”
Additionally, some time ago, the fair made a decision to become a self-funded entity. Other fairs, who rely on the county for funding can be at the whim of changing county priorities.
The last thing Rheinberger lists, when ticking off what makes for a successful event, is simple, though less easy to manage, and affects everything from weather to scheduling conflicts that might draw attendees away. “Luck,” he said. “That’s maybe the most important one.”
The Washington County Fair is an annual event held the first weekend in August at the Washington County Fairgrounds. 2023 will be the fair’s 152nd year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.