On Wednesday morning, August 17, downtown Stillwater looked a little different. The section of Chestnut St. east of Main was fenced off almost to the foot of the Lift Bridge, and there were concrete barriers diverting traffic on Main St. The construction that started last week marks the next phase in the Chestnut Street Plaza Project, a $3.6 million project that will eventually transform the stretch of Chestnut between Main St. and the Lift Bridge into a pedestrian plaza.
According to a notice posted on the City of Stillwater’s website, “Construction will remove the existing asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, and sidewalks and install new decorative pavers, sidewalks, intersection improvements, seating, lighting, stormwater enhancements, and landscaping.”
Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski posted on Facebook last week, “Not going to lie, this is going to suck for a bit but it’s the last part of the St. Croix Crossing project and it’s going to be awesome when it’s complete in a couple of months. We will do everything we can to keep disruptions to a minimum and keep this from being an eye sore while construction is in progress.”
The plaza’s opening is projected for June 2023, though construction is scheduled to unfold in two phases, in order to minimize disruption. The first phase, which is slated for this fall, will see construction efforts focused on the parts of the project east of Water St, and during the second phase, scheduled for spring 2023, that will shift west of Water.
Originally, construction was to have begun after Labor Day, so the August 17 start means the project is getting off ahead of schedule. Shawn Sanders, Director of Public Works for the City of Stillwater, said in an email, “The contractor, Pember Companies, had an opening in their schedule which allowed for them start before Labor Day, which the City supported. An early start date gives more working days for the Phase 1 project to be completed on schedule.”
During construction, the city announced, Water Street will be closed from Myrtle St. to the parking lot south of Chestnut, though it may be open again temporarily in winter, while construction is on hold.
As for the traffic diversion on Main, Sanders said, “For Phase 1, Main Street and Chestnut Street intersection will have the shift in the traffic lanes. When the work is completed in the fall the lane shift will be removed and Main Street at Chestnut will be open as normal without the traffic signals. For phase 2, in the spring, the Main Street and Chestnut Street intersection will be closed for a period time for underground construction. The length of closure is unknown at this time.”
Pedestrian crossings in the affected areas will remain closed for the length of construction, and parking on Main will be reduced, though the parking lots on the north and south side of Chestnut will remain open.
Looking ahead to the holidays, people may be wondering if the plaza will be open, and lit up, by then. According the Sanders, the decision to tackle the project in two phases means that downtown should be ready for the holidays this year. “For the first phase, all of the underground work (storm sewer, watermain, electrical) between Main Street and the Lift Bridge concourse will be completed. Water Street to the Lift Bridge Concourse will be completely finished with pavers in place and open for use. The schedule calls for Phase 1 work to be completed by the first week in December.”
Though every effort is being made to minimize disruption and fencing has been set up so that pedestrians will still have access to downtown businesses in the affected area, and the Lift Bridge, the city urges people to remember that it is still a construction zone and to be mindful when walking near fencing and barriers.
