Construction

Construction of the Chestnut Street Plaza Project will mean closures on some streets, but the city’s two-phase construction plan is intended to minimize disruption.

On Wednesday morning, August 17, downtown Stillwater looked a little different. The section of Chestnut St. east of Main was fenced off almost to the foot of the Lift Bridge, and there were concrete barriers diverting traffic on Main St. The construction that started last week marks the next phase in the Chestnut Street Plaza Project, a $3.6 million project that will eventually transform the stretch of Chestnut between Main St. and the Lift Bridge into a pedestrian plaza.

According to a notice posted on the City of Stillwater’s website, “Construction will remove the existing asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, and sidewalks and install new decorative pavers, sidewalks, intersection improvements, seating, lighting, stormwater enhancements, and landscaping.”

