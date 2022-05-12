In researching and planning a native plant garden that I will establish this spring, I’ve come to realize that I don’t know much about the soil in my yard.
Our house was built in the last 10 years, and the garden bed that I’ve designated for my native plant experiment was dug only three years ago when we installed our deck and patio. I know from the deck construction that the in-situ soil is quite sandy with a lot of cobbles in it (evidenced by the much colorful language voiced from my husband and his helpers when digging the holes for the deck foundation). I know that fill was brought in and mixed with the soil after we removed portions of the lawn, and I know that I’ve added some bags of compost and mulch since then.
That is the extent of my knowledge about the dirt in my garden.
Is it good soil? For that matter, what does it actually mean to have healthy soil? Does it refer to how well plants grow in the soil? Is it a texture or a water retention related metric? Does it have to do with pH? Balanced nutrients? A combination of all these things?
To learn more, I decided to have my soil analyzed by the University of Minnesota’s Soil Testing Laboratory. I got out my gardening gloves, a bucket, a trowel, a quart sized Ziploc bag, and a print-out of the sample collection instructions. Then, I waited for a moment when the sun crept out for 20 minutes between the rain/slush/snow storm stuff that is Minnesota in April, and started digging holes in the ground.
In conversations with farmers and environmental professionals, I’m coming to learn that that soil health is less about physical dirt and more about building and maintaining a diverse soil ecosystem. Yes, soil has inorganic content such as weathered rocks, minerals, air and water, but it also has living and decomposing organic material. Together, these components set the stage for microbial activity that transforms soil into a truly magical substance capable of feeding plants, retaining water, filtering pollutants, cycling nutrients and providing a solid medium for tree and plant roots.
In fact, a handful of soil has more microbes than there are people on Earth. Those microbes perform essential work. They process nutrients to make them available to plants, protect plants from diseases and pests, break-down organic material that improves soil structure, and can even sequester carbon.
Seeing my soil as a living entity suddenly makes it more interesting to me. I’m eager to receive my soil test results and learn what I can do to improve soil health and support those amazing microbes.
Collecting a soil sample for testing at the University of Minnesota’s Soil Testing Laboratory is quick and easy. You’ll want a representative sample across the garden of interest, so it is important to collect soil from a few different spots and mix it together. To dig a hole, remove the surface material (mulch/plant debris) and then go down about six inches. Take a few scoops from each hole and then mix the soil in a bucket to combine. Fill out the paperwork, label your baggie and then drop-off or mail in the sample for testing. The cost is $17 and turn-around time for the analysis is about two weeks.
The university will provide information on soil texture, pH, organic content, and key nutrients such as phosphorus and potassium for submitted samples. Results also include recommendations for improving the soil based on whether you are growing flowers, produce, trees and shrubs or lawn. To learn more, visit https://soiltest.cfans.umn.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.