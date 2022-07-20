With the high cost of providing a child with school supplies, Community Thread and United Way of Washington County-East are partnering to help kids succeed through the annual Stuff the Bus campaign. Stuff the Bus is intended to help students in the Stillwater Area School District get a great start to the upcoming school year by furnishing donated new supplies to families and students in need.
Community members can donate new school supplies now through August 8, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Community Thread. Other local drop-off sites will also be accepting donations through August 8, including American Family Insurance, Bell Bank, Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Cub Foods, Daily Grind, Eckberg Lammers P.C., Edina Realty, First Resource Bank, First State Bank and Trust, Guardian Angels Church, Lake Elmo Bank, MidWestOne Bank, Optimal Life Chiropractic, Sletten Orthodontics, Stillwater Motors, United Way of Washington County-East, US Bank - Oakridge Branch and Vitality Chiropractic.
Donors may also shop online via Stuff the Bus Amazon Wish List at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1FO4NY7MTSIUU/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex?pldnSite=1.
Due to the expected community response, Community Thread is looking for volunteers who can donate their time between August 9 and 19 to help sort and count school supplies, create, and assemble each family’s list, and assist with curbside pick-up. Register online to volunteer at https://jkmecik.wufoo.com/forms/qn64dq51jr1w6p/.
Top supplies needed include: headphones, calculators (basic, graphing, and scientific), lunch boxes, and Kleenex boxes. To see a complete list of requested school supplies, please visit United Way of Washington County-East at www.uwwce.org or Community Thread at www.CommunityThreadMN.org. Cash donations to help purchase supplies can also be made online at https://communitythreadmn.org/community-services/stuff-the-bus/.
For families in need of school supplies who are residents of the Stillwater Area School District, online registration will be open from July 25 to August 8. To register visit https://jkmecik.wufoo.com/forms/q14r9i98043p37i/. Supplies will be available on a first come, first served basis with curbside pick-up taking place August 17 to 18.
Already, SRI in Bayport has generously donated funds to sponsor Teacher Classroom Kits for educators at Andersen Elementary School.
The vision for United Way of Washington County-East is a caring, engaged, and vibrant community, a place where each person has a stable foundation for today, and a hopeful future. To learn more, call 651-439-3838.
The vision of Community Thread is a community where all people are engaged, enriched, and connected. To learn more, visit www.CommunityThreadMN.org, or call 651-439-7434.
