Community Thread will host its annual Rake a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, or groups and homeowners may choose the date and time most convenient.
Through this service initiative, volunteers are matched to adults age 55+ and adults with disabilities who need yard raking assistance in Washington County. For more than 50 years, Community Thread has been connecting people, neighborhoods, and lives together to strengthen the community. The nonprofit’s mission is to leverage resources and volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in our local community. The vision of Community Thread is a community where all people are engaged, enriched, and connected. To learn more visit www.CommunityThreadMN.org, or call 651-439-7434.
Last year, Community Thread organized 302 volunteers to rake yards for 56 older adults and adults with disabilities throughout Washington County. Volunteer groups typically include families, scout troops, service clubs, school groups and businesses.
“This is a great community event and something our group at work looks forward to every year,” shared one volunteer. “It’s a great feeling to be able to help out those in need of this service and seeing how appreciative the homeowners are makes it well worth it!”
To volunteer for Rake a Difference Day, visit www.CommunityThreadMN.org or call 651-439-7434 to learn more.
Volunteer applications are due by Oct. 15.
