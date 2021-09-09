Community Thread is seeking volunteers for Community on Tap, sponsored by King of Kings Lutheran Church. Volunteers will assemble kitchen packs, dental kits, and personal care kits to support local nonprofit organizations during a happy hour.
This family-friendly event will be held on from 4-6 p.m., Sept. 16 from 4-6 p.m. at Lift Bridge Brewing Company, 1900 Tower Drive. W. Registration not required.
Community Thread’s 55 volunteers have assembled 523 kits through Community on Tap.
The nonprofit’s mission is to maximize resources and volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in our local community. To learn more visit www.CommunityThreadMN.org, or call 651-439-7434.
