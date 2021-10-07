This year marks the 51st anniversary of Community Thread’s Holiday Hope program. Since 1970, Holiday Hope has helped resident enjoy the traditions of gift giving and a holiday meal.
Last year, Holiday Hope saw a 93% increase in the number of people served, 62% of which were new to the program. In all, 98% of the individuals and families served were at 100% of the federal poverty level, Thanks to the generosity of our community sponsors, 734 households received personalized gifts and a holiday meal.
Community Thread will again partner with Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf to register people in Woodbury, Oakdale and Landfall. With this expansion and COVID-19’s continued impact on the economy, Community Thread anticipates serving even more people this year.
Community Thread is currently seeking community sponsors to support those in need during the holidays. This year, Holiday Hope sponsors will provide gifts cards that will be used to purchase essential items as well as holiday gifts and a meal.
“Last year Holiday Hope served over 2,369 families with children, older adults, and adults with disabilities in the community, including 1,470 children,” Director of Community Engagement Jennifer Kmecik said in the release. “Each year the need continues to grow, and we know this year will be no different.”
Sponsorship forms are available on Community Thread’s website, by phone or email request, or in person at Community Thread. Forms will be accepted through Dec. 1.
Community Thread also accepts cash and donations of gift cards which are directed toward families in need.
Community Thread has connected people, neighborhoods and lives together to strengthen the community. The nonprofit’s mission is to leverage resources and volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in our local community.
The vision of Community Thread is a community where all people are engaged, enriched, and connected. To learn more, visit www.CommunityThreadMN.org, or call 651-439-7434.
