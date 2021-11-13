Community Thread is seeking community sponsors to support local residents in need during the holidays. Holiday Hope sponsors provide individually chosen gifts and a holiday meal to low-income families, older adults, and adults with disabilities. In 2020, Holiday Hope served 2,369 individuals, including 1,470 children. This year, the need is expected to increase by 30%.
The program serves residents living in the Stillwater Area School District, Landfall, Oakdale, and Woodbury.
“Last year we served 93% more people than the year before,” Community Thread Community Engagement Director Jennifer Kmecik said. “This year proves to be no different. Within the two weeks of registration, over 1,400 people signed up to receive urgent holiday help, 870 of whom were children.”
There are many ways to make a difference and meet these time sensitive needs of local neighbors, including: sponsoring a family, donating gifts and gift cards, or making an online donation. Sponsorship forms are available on Community Thread’s website, by phone or email request, or in person at Community Thread, Community Thread, 2300 Orleans St. W.
Forms will be accepted through Dec. 1.
Wish lists for gift cards and gifts are also available online. Visit www.CommunityThreadMN.org more information.
Since 1967, Community Thread has connected people, neighborhoods and lives together to strengthen the community. The nonprofit’s mission is to leverage resources and volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in our local community.
The vision of Community Thread is a community where all people are engaged, enriched, and connected.
To learn more, call 651-439-7434.
