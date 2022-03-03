After a two-year absence from an in-person gathering, Community Thread announced the return of its annual Black Tie Bingo fundraiser.
This year’s event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23, from 6-10 p.m. at Grand Banquet Hall in Stillwater.
This fundraiser will feature five games of bingo, along with a mystery prize wall and a photo booth. Jason Howard, President/CEO of First State Bank and Trust, the emcee. The event will host five local celebrity bingo callers: Tom McCarty, Stillwater City Administrator/Treasurer; Ruth and Jay Hjelmgren, Past Board President at Community Thread and current Director of Community Relations at Artis Senior Living (Ruth) and realtor (Jay); Chad Fredkove, community volunteer; Peter Clements and Sara Wagner, Chairman of the Board at First State Bank and Trust and retired CEO at First State Bank and Trust (Peter), community volunteer and former educator (Sara); and Dave Dahl, former Chief Meteorologist at KSTP-TV.
Proceeds from the event will support Thrive at Community Thread - a new membership program aimed to serve individuals who seek to remain living independently. Tickets can be purchased online at www.CommunityThreadMN.org or in person at Community Thread’s Stillwater location. Early bird tickets are available until March 13 for $90 per person and include appetizers, desserts, five games of bingo (including the grand prize game) and a photo booth. Individual tickets increase to $100 on March 14.
Since 1967, Community Thread has been connecting people, neighborhoods and lives together to strengthen the community. The nonprofit’s mission is to leverage resources and volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in our local community.
The vision of Community Thread is a community where all people are engaged, enriched, and connected. To learn more visit www.CommunityThreadMN.org or call 651-439-7434.
