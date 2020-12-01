Community Thread invested in an improvement to its air handling system by adding ionization technology. This technology has been shown to be 99.4% effective in killing COVID-19 according to an independent lab study.
Besides killing viruses, it reduces dust, mold, mildew and odors by neutralizing particulate matter, according to a press release from Community Thread. This improvement will not remove the need for guests to follow current COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.
Community Thread will continue to require masks and practice other sanitation and safety measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health.
The nonprofit’s mission is to leverage resources and volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in our local community. The vision of Community Thread is a community where all people are engaged, enriched and connected. To learn more, visit www.CommunityThreadMN.org, or call 651-439-7434.
