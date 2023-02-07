I’m getting fat and it’s my dog’s fault. 

A little before Christmas, she and I were out exploring the snowy trails at Valley View Park in Oak Park Heights. This gem of a park is located just north of the Minnesota Correctional Facility and has both remnant and restored prairie, as well as steep and winding mountain bike trails that are also quite fun to run on. On this particular day, as I was trotting along in my snowshoes, I noticed that Molly was holding one leg up in the air as she followed along beside me. At first, I thought it was snow in her paw, but by the time we got back to the car, it was obvious that there was a bigger problem. A trip to the vet the next day confirmed my fears; she had torn a cruciate ligament in her knee and would need surgery to walk again.  

Hong-Molly.jpg
