Last week, I enjoyed taking a number of pictures of birds over a two-day period. It’s always fun to see some of our larger birds, and when nature warms it up from our cold winter, it is time to go looking for them.
Occasionally, they come to us. A pileated woodpecker visited our trees a few days in a row looking for bugs that were starting to move under the bark of the old oak trees along the lake.
Bark was flying as it listened for their hiding spots. The oversized woodpecker gets my attention every time it flies into our yard.
I was directing friends to view trumpeter swans in Hudson, when I spotted them just north of Stillwater near the DNR boat landing. The open water along shoreline caused by small streams entering the river, made a perfect place for them to enjoy the warmth.
On the two mornings I stopped down by the river to see and listen to them, there were about 60 trumpeter swans, 25 geese, and a handful of ducks. They kept a close eye on me as I photographed the group out on the water. Looking up into a tree nearby, I spotted an immature bald eagle that was keeping an eye on me as well.
When you realize the fact that it was the end of February, and I could watch nature without freezing, I considered it a very successful day. Next time I’ll bring my lawn chair and sun umbrella.
If you still have not seen or heard trumpeter swans, with their massive wingspan, here’s your chance. Enjoy them while they are here. Soon, they will return to the far north.
