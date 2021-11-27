The lumber industry in the St. Croix Valley not only created a lot of wealth in the community, but also created community leaders. These leaders promoted the valley as a great place to live and work.
They led in business, society and government. One such leaders of the St. Croix Valley was Gordon S. Welshons.
Welshons was born on Aug. 13, 1859, in Marine on St. Croix, the son of Mathias Welshons. He was connected with the lumber industry at an early age, eventually being connected with the St. Croix Lumber Company and later served in the capacity as secretary and treasurer of that company until he disposed of his interests in 1905.
In November of 1885, Welshons married Ida Kroon at the Odd Fellows Hall in Marine.
“The bride...dressed in a cream-colored cashmere with flowing veil and orange blossoms,” The ceremony was performed by Rev. A.D. Roe, after a supper was served at the hotel where a “very large number of guests returned to the hall for the reception and wedding ball.”
In April 1887, the Stillwater Messenger reported, “Gordon Welshons, Secretary of the St. Croix Lumber Company, has broken ground for a handsome residence on the corner of Second and Burlington streets.”
St. Paul architect Louis Lockwood designed the home, in the Queen Anne style, – while his influence on the home can be best seen in the 1902 remodeling that added the curved forms and porch columns.
On occasion Welshons would have to go and inspect lumberyards for the company around the area. In September 1889, he made the trip and included his family.
“Gordon S. Welshons, secretary of the St. Croix lumber company, accompanied by his wife and baby, leaves next Tuesday morning for a ten-day tour of inspection of the company’s lumber yards in Dakota, first going, however, to Sioux City, where they will inspect the corn palace. This is Mr. Welshons’ first holiday for ten years.”
In 1900, the household included Gordon’s sister-in-law, Sarah Kroon and nephew Gordon Tolen, as well as domestic staff: in 1910, for example, Edna Mye and Louis Anderson. His son Gordon C. had an accident in 1909 as while he was playing ball – the ball thrown by one of his teammates struck Gordon in the groin – causing, as the newspaper reported, “great pain.”
Daughter Dorothy was a member of the state championship basketball team from Stillwater High School in 1921.
After he disposed of his interests in the St. Croix Lumber Company, Welshons was later connected in the retail lumber business and operated in St. Paul and was a breeder of Holstein cattle at his farm near Grantsburg, Wisconsin, and other places. Later he became interested in coal mining in Montana in the Musselshell country.
Gordon served two terms on the Stillwater City Council and served, as president of the council in the 1890s; he was a founder of the Stillwater Commercial Club and took a lead in organizing the Stillwater Street Fair for several years. He was a member of the A.F & A.M. Masonic Lodge, the B.P.O. Elks, Knights of Pythias and the Odd Fellows. Gordon died on Aug. 3, 1920, at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Paul ten days after an operation.
Welshons funeral was a couple days after his death from his beautiful home at 117 E. Burlington Avenue in Stillwater. Rev. Gilbert L. Wilson conducted the services and there was a Masonic escort and Masonic services held at the grave at Fairview Cemetery.
He was called “one of Stillwater’s most progressive men.”
