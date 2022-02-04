Congratulations! You endured the coldest January in eight years.
We dropped below zero on 14 of our 31 days in January, and the wind made it dangerously cold on several occasions. It has already been a cold start to February, but I do see warmer days heading into next week, and you will be shocked to know I see another cold snap coming our way.
Just remember that on average we continue to warm as we push through our shortest month.
The past two Februarys have brought us two different extremes. Last year, it was a brutally cold month. We dropped below zero on nearly half of the nights, and we spent four consecutive days (12th-15th) with temperatures zero or colder. One look at your heating bill from that month will be a quick reminder of how brutally cold it was. Now let’s flash back to 2019.
It wasn’t a particularly cold month, but wow, we were clobbered with snow. For the month, we racked up 39 inches of snow. That was the snowiest February on record.
I remember my arms feeling like rubber because of all the shoveling. We had one big storm (9.1 inches on the 20th), and had a trace or more of snow on 18 days.
That is a lot of shoveling! For the record, we average 9.5 inches of snow for the month.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, we can expect a cool month with near average snowfall.
We are officially ten days away from Valentine’s Day. Are you a fan? Do you consider it a Hallmark Holiday?
I remember the excitement of receiving a “Be Mine” Valentine when I was just a lad attending Stonebridge Elementary School. I loved getting candy hearts in an envelope at Oakland Junior High. And of course, the drama that came along with getting a Valentine’s note from someone other than your girlfriend at Stillwater Senior High.
I still love candy hearts to this day. Perhaps you have lost a tooth or two over the years because of them. However, the messages make me smile, and I can taste the difference based on the color of the heart.
I hope you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day this year. It falls on a Monday, but if you are the romantic type, there are free carriage rides along the St. Croix River downtown Stillwater that night. In addition, there is no shortage of places to find some delicious vittles.
I sure hope it warms up for the last weekend in February. I have attended, but never competed, in the Brian’s Frozen Bocce Ball Tournament. It is a much more pleasant experience when the temperatures are mild. No matter the weather, a good time will be had by all at one of my favorite bars downtown. It runs all day on the 26th.
By the end of the month, our average high will be above freezing, and the sun will be setting at 5:59 p.m. Meteorological Spring arrives on March 1st. Spring…something to look forward to on our cold winter days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.