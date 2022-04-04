I was checking a couple of bald eagle nests the past few weeks. Even though I heard rumors that eagles were seen checking out the nests, they appeared to be empty.
My guess was since these were nests that were a long way from open water, the eagles were probably down by the St. Croix or Mississippi rivers where the water was open and the fish were plentiful this time of year.
A short drive down to Red Wing proved my theory correct. I only had a short time to observe them, about 45 minutes.
However, in that short time, I spotted 40 bald eagles.
Many of them were immature eagles without their adult white head and tail. Apparently, the word was out. I found myself amid 20 other people taking photographs of the magnificent birds.
The channel was open from the power plant’s warm discharge. As a result, fish could be seen breaking the surface of the water every few minutes. Eagles tend to be very patient birds.
Once they snatch fish from the water, they will find a location on the shoreline, or up in a tree, to eat it.
Often, they will share the meal with other eagles. Then, when they are full, they might sit in a tree for hours before hunting for another fish.
Amazingly, they seem to ignore all the photographers that line the street waiting for the exact moment that one of the eagles might fly by with a fish in its talons.
As the rivers are starting to break up to the north, the migration will begin.
Eagles that are wintering on the river will fly to the local nests, and nests as far north as Canada.
Watch for them flying around Stillwater. They soar high.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer.
