Summer is that time of year that many of our wildflowers are in full blossom.
It is wonderful to see all the flowers that were planted around our neighborhoods. However, it is the colors that nature brings us that really grabs our attention this time of year.
I have been watching the colors that are in full bloom along Lake McKusick and Long Lake. I’m sure plants in many of the other lakes and ponds in the area are also showing their full beauty.
Nature has a way of spreading its’ plants from one area to another that amazes me. It is easy to see how trees, like the cottonwoods, spread their seeds on a windy, summer day.
Millions of white puffy seeds float throughout our neighborhoods making it look like a winter snowstorm. However, it is the small plants that spread from one area to another that are interesting.
Our birds and animals play an important part in moving the seeds. They stick to the feathers or fur and get carried to new locations. In the past two years, I have watched as the red cardinal flower appeared along the shoreline of Long Lake. At first, it was only a few plants. This year, it has spread and many plants that brighten the colors of the shore weeds.
Along Lake McKusick, a sea of purple loosestrife flowers is visited each day by the birds and bees. Even though they have over-taken parts of the shoreline, they bring a beauty to the lake.
With all the pollen and seeds in the area, I spotted the oriole that has decided that it needed to take regular baths to clean its feathers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.