I was checking my emails one afternoon when I accidentally looked out the window and saw a critter looking back at me. I hadn’t invited any guests that day, except for a number of birds at my feeder.
However, there it was “old bandit” still wearing its COVID mask.
The raccoon’s stare stopped me in my tracks.
Normally, if I watch carefully, I might spot tracks in the snow indicating that a raccoon had wandered through the yard while checking the trash cans and feeders in the neighborhood.
On this day, it was 3 p.m. on a sunny afternoon.
What was the raccoon doing out at that time of day in broad daylight?
The lake is frozen so it could not search for fish or snails. It wandered around the backyard checking it out until it stopped at my wife’s banner that hangs in back. There, it sat and stared at the images of male and female cardinals on it as if wondering why it had not seen any lately.
Truth be told, I had not seen many cardinals all winter, either. I’m sure, as the spring starts its thaw, I’ll see them back at the bird feeder.
I have been waiting for the spring migration of the birds. Many of them have survived the winter here in Minnesota.
\Others are starting their long trip from South America (hummingbirds), the gulf area (loons), and the warmer states down south (our songbirds).
As I patiently watch each day, I spotted a power wire lined with pigeons keeping their feet warm on the wire.
Who said pigeons weren’t smart.
It was a definite sign; the birds are starting to move around. Spring is definitely coming. Time to begin searching for sandals.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer.
