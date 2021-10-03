Anniversaries are fun to celebrate. They mean more than just having a party, though.
These anniversaries are a time to reflect on what has been done and what yet still needs to be done. It is a chance to “show off” to others and to invite them to celebrate with those having the anniversaries.
In the St. Croix Valley, there are many organizations and businesses – not to mention families that celebrate anniversaries and in 2021, Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates their 150th.
Trinity was organized July 18, 1871, with the Reverend P.A. Cederstam, of Center City, presiding. The formal meeting actually took place the following day, and at that gathering the Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church – Trinity Lutheran – was incorporated and a committee formed to build a church.
The committee purchased the old German Catholic building on Third Street in Stillwater and an addition was constructed in 1879. In 1881, the membership had grown to 228, and the congregation decided to purchase two lots on North Third Street for $2,500. In 1883, the church building was built with Andrew Allanson being the contractor.
After Rev. Cederstam, the Rev. Jonas Ausland served the congregation from 1872-1877; then Rev. A.F. Tornell from 1877 to 1887. Other Pastors that would serve the congregation over the years included Rev. Philip Thelander, Rev. C.E. Benson for forty years, Rev. Norman Wold, Pastor Dan Johns and Rev. Betsy Dolmar.
In 1924, the church was renovated with a new addition built to the west to contain the sacristy, organ and choir room. A new pipe organ also was purchased for the church.
In 1933, the membership had grown to 964. In 1948, the congregation purchased land on Fourth Street for a parking area.
In 1953, the educational building was completed.
The growing church needed to expand. Thoughts of purchasing land out on Highway 36 to give the church ample space to expand was abandoned and designs were set on changes to their current structure to say in the same location near the center of the community.
Pastor Dan Johns wanted to expand the church with the growing community. The forward thinking members of the congregation provided a long-rang plan for land acquisition and building construction, as well as plans for larger staff and community ministry.
The cost for this “forward thinking” was going to be about $3 million dollars and would give them a new 800-seat sanctuary. The congregation also was tied to its historic past and the “Heritage Chapel” was created out of the old sanctuary. On Oct. 3, 1982, the ground breaking for the building project took place and on May 1, 1983, the last worship was held in the old sanctuary.
About ten years after Pastor Johns took the reigns of the church, the “big dreams” of the congregation were dedicated with the first worship service taking place in the new sanctuary on March 25, 1984.
The congregation continued to grow. By the time the Church was celebrating its 125th anniversary in 1996, there were 5,300 baptized members, which made Trinity Lutheran the 12th largest Lutheran church in the United States. At that time, the church had a $1.2 million annual budget, 80 paid staff and was completing a $700,000 renovation.
That same year while the congregation was celebrating 125 years, at Christmas they served more than 1,000 pounds of lutefisk and over 55,000 Swedish meatballs!
Today Trinity Lutheran Church is still where it was in the 1880s – in the heart of the community. Pastor Chris Bellefeuille and Pastor Peter Weston Miller lead the congregation in their 150 year.
Trinity believes that “all people have been created in the image of God, and therefore have valuable stories and worth.” The congregation strives to do their mission through programs and other clubs & committees through the church including Sunday services at the old drive in theater across the river in Houlton, Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.