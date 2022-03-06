It was an ill wind that blew in from the north last week. After a few warm days this week, we almost forget what was in the past.
That’s the good thing; living in the north country, we forget the past and look forward to the summers.
As I looked out my window, I found signs of how strong that storm was. The wind had blown down Long Lake and made drifts in my backyard.
It was interesting; as the wind approached the house, you could see in the drifts where the wind lifted and split directions. Mother Nature had left its marks.
Even the birds knew enough to sit out the storm on the protected sides of the trees. Looking around, I found rabbit tracks leading from my bushes. There must have been enough shelter there to protect it from the storm.
With Jessie Diggins medaling in the Olympics, cross-country skiers were out on the fresh snow testing their skills. Someone even used a track groomer to make a ski trail on the lake.
It will be enjoyed by skiers until people walk in the tracks.
Even nature will make a few more attempts to cover it over with new layers of snow before spring arrives.
Apparently, the person who cut the track thought of that also. They have cut a walking path next to it now.
Amazingly, the signs of winter activities stick around. Before the ice melts, there will be tracks from the skiers, snowmobilers, and even hikers left on the surface of the ice.
Yes, we do leave a lasting impression.
The packed snow bonded to the surface of the ice leaving a trail of our existence until the ice finally melts.
Just like our own lives, we leave the tracks of our existence for many years.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His new book “Lost Pine Lake” can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com
