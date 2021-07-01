I am still sweating from that hot June we endured.
If you got through it without air conditioning in your home, you are a champ. I like a warm summer, but when we hit the 90s 12 days out of 30, that is a bit much.
No surprise that July and August are our warmest months on average. And speaking of average, we warm to the 90s 13 times in a typical year. Odds are high that we will surpass that this summer.
I just wish we would get more rain. Drought conditions are rough across much of the Midwest.
Do you have big plans for the Fourth of July? Stillwater, like many great towns, will not be doing fireworks this year because of the national shortage.
I am sure many people who skipped across the border to load up on fireworks will add some excitement to the night. And there is still a whole lot of fun to be had downtown on Sunday. There will be live music from 5-10 p.m., and the concerts are free.
My daughters were asking me about what I did over the fourth when I was their age. I recall a time I went down to Lowell Park to watch the fireworks with friends the day after I had all four of my wisdom teeth pulled. While most were “oohing and ahhing” after every burst in the nighttime sky, I was “owwing and owwing” all night because of the lingering pain in my mouth.
Not my favorite Fourth of July in Stillwater, but it was a memorable one. A piece of advice for you…do not schedule procedures like that near the holidays.
I always enjoy heading downtown this time of year, but I am really excited to try something new this weekend. There is a new food item I just have to sink my fangs into near the lift bridge.
It is called Stilly Dogs. Perhaps you’ve had a tasty hot dog or two already. It is a food cart with a big red umbrella. And the man who dishes out the dogs is one of the nicest guys you will meet. His name is Tony, and I have worked with him for 15 years here at WCCO. His cart is a nice addition to one of my favorite summer places. Chow down, and try to get there before me, or you may be out of luck.
Last July we started the month with a heatwave. Our highs the first six days were 88, 89, 90, 90, 92 and 86. In addition, we were dry until the sixth when we picked up 0.35” of rain. We start dry this year too, but fortunately, we will be running a bit cooler. We had our share of heat last month.
I had more ice cream on my hand than in my cone when we visited Nelson’s, Selma’s and Mabel’s. I guess I should eat faster. And I am often asked which ice cream parlor is my favorite among the three I mentioned. My answer is always the same…all of them!
Cheers to a happy Fourth of July. Stay bright, and stay cool. I hope you are having a superb summer!
