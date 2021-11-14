I like writing about things I know nothing about. It makes me stop and think about what I am saying.
So, for a person with studies in physics, math, geology, business and teaching, along with a long interest in photography and nature; as I look out my window at all the leaves coming down in my yard, I wonder, “Where do they come from?”
Oh yes, I know that the trees draw nutrients and water from the ground, and use their roots, trunks and branches to distribute it to make leaves.
However, where is the hole in the ground? I look at all the piles of leaves in everyone’s yard, and how we fill up the Waste Management’s truck every week in the fall. However, Logic 101 says that you can’t keep taking things away without leaving a huge hole someplace.
Think about it. If you move a shovel full of dirt from one place to another, you leave a mound in one location and a hole in the other. When I rake all my leaves, it makes a huge pile in my yard.
I don’t see any depressions in the yard, and my trees are not sinking into the hidden depths of the yard. After more than years of shedding their leaves, how do you account for all that matter that is missing? So, what’s happening??? It counter-acts the laws of physics that say “for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”
Perhaps it is a good thing that I did not major in biology. I keep asking the question, “Why?”
So, until someone finally explains things to me, I’ll just have to stick to simply taking pictures.
