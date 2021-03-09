If March comes in like a lion, then it will go out like a lamb. I bet you’ve heard this phrase before. I’ve even heard people turn it around saying if it comes in like a lamb, then it will go out like a lion.
I do love weather folklore. Some of these phrases are rooted in facts, while others just seem to rhyme. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, this is just a cute phrase.
People like balance when it comes to the weather, and I think that’s where this phrase comes from. I would say this month came in like a snowy, little lamb. We will see if it goes out like a lion…I hope not.
After enduring a cold February, this month looks to be a mild one.
At least for the first few weeks according to the Climate Prediction Center. Last March was mild (4.9 degrees above average) and dry (only 1.3 inches of snow compared to the average of 10.3 inches). I don’t see any big snowstorms in sight, and clearly, we are off to a warm start.
I am starting to see more and more of my yard with each passing day. The more snow we melt, the more we will warm. Snow is an excellent reflector of sunlight, whereas bare ground absorbs that energy and releases it as heat.
We have some big milestones coming up this month. First, Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 14. Remember, we spring ahead one hour at 2 a.m.
I also like to remind folks to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors at this time. This is a great idea for safety of course.
It will also prevent them from chirping randomly when the batteries are expiring. If you have my luck, the chirps come in the middle of the night.
And I can never find the one that is chirping. So frustrating. The sun won’t set until 7:18 p.m. that Sunday. By the end of the month, it won’t set until 7:40 p.m. It’s a small victory, and we will take it.
Spring arrives the following weekend with the vernal equinox falling on Saturday, March 20.
This is also the weekend that my March Madness college basketball brackets will collapse. Every year my picks are shot after the first weekend of play. Maybe I need to steal my co-worker Amelia Santaniello’s picking style and go with my favorite colored jerseys. Or choose which mascot is tougher. She always seems to do better than I do in those brackets. I hope you do well this year, and I am thrilled there will be a tournament unlike last year.
I hope you are healthy and happy. I look forward to seeing you around the St. Croix Valley in the coming months. Enjoy the warmer days!
