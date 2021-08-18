South of Afton on the St. Croix Scenic Trail there is a collection of farm equipment antiquities, including a Fordson tractor built in the 1920’s, and implements such as potato plows, hay rakes, plows, combines and cultivators. Ford and other manufacturers brought mechanization to farming, and a great decline in rural populations. A few miles south a “choir” of sunflowers sings to us.
Anne hauls water in her trunk for the heirloom tomatoes. Delicious, and we’ll jar tomato sauce … once we find some lids. The deer teens decided that Swiss chard tastes good, and kale doesn’t. A very large mourning dove came to the feeder. You don’t suppose there was some cooing with a pigeon?
The drought conditions vary around the state, and much needed rain comes in small local storms. The crops can be wilted and yellow in one place, yet green a few miles away. Trees that were already diseased and weakened are giving up the ghost.
But the native prairie plants and grasses are healthy, fed by roots that extend many feet deep underground. Some farms have corn remaining from past harvests, but some are beginning to sell off cattle that can’t be fed. The effects of global climate change are in our face.
