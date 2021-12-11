As winter has begun, the St. Croix River and other bodies of water have obtained a cover of ice for the next several months. The water, locked in until spring, offers people the chance to skate, ski and sled in wide-open spaces. In the past, the thick ice was also harvested to help keep things cold in the summer. The iceman was a very important part of the community. The ice was cut and stacked in icehouses and covered with sawdust from the many local sawmills. The sawdust was used as an insulator to keep the ice from melting in the heat of the summer.
The ice would be delivered by wagon to homes in the community to fill the early refrigerators that kept food from spoiling during the summer.
One of Stillwater’s earliest icemen was Esaias Rhiener. Rhiener was born in Switzerland on Feb. 15, 1819. He lived with his parents until he was 12, and then engaged in the freighting business for himself. He immigrated to the United States in 1853, arriving in Stillwater in 1854.
Rhiener worked for three years for Isaac Staples in the woods, then engaged in lumbering for himself for two years, then, dealt in horses.
During the Civil War, 1863, Rhiener established his ice business, the St. Croix icehouse.
Rhiener’s residence and icehouses were located near the bridge, at Stimson’s alley. The first building was 24 by 40 feet. The building was enlarged as needed until 1880 when his icehouse could store about three thousand tons of ice.
He was in the ice business for more twenty years, until his death. Rhiener was also known for his civil suits against many people, but especially the railroad.
In 1881 alone, Rhiener received judgments from the railroad for $7,500, and for $23,500, which was later reduced by Judge Crosby to a mere $15,000. In early 1886, St. Paul started a winter celebration and constructed an ice palace for the event. According to the Stillwater Messenger, “E. Rhiener and Oren Mower will furnish 1000 tons of congealed water (ice) for the internal decoration of the St. Paul Ice Palace.”
Rhiener was married twice. The first time in Switzerland, in which his wife died soon after, the couple having one daughter. He married a second time in 1860 to Verona Weiss and together they had six children, five girls and one boy.
In mid-1886, Rhiener became ill.
He had been confined to his bed for a couple weeks and there was some hope of recovery by the physicians.
He took a turn for the worse and his lawyer was called for him to make his last will and testament. He died at his home in the morning of Sept. 3, 1886 at the age of 67.
His wife, Verona died on April 1, 1933.
The “Stillwater Messenger” stated that Rhiener was “one of the prominent figures in Stillwater business circles during the last quarter century.” He requested no music at his funeral.
He was a member of the Mannerchor and Herman Sons societies and was buried in Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater.
There were other icemen and ice companies after Rhiener.
When refrigerators and electric freezer’s replaced the need for blocks of ice to be brought to a person’s home to keep the food cold, it spelled the end to the iceman.
