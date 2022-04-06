I have many childhood memories of my mom, in her robe, weeding her garden in the early morning sun with her half-full coffee cup haphazardly perched on a rock beside her.
She’s a dirt digger and lover, and growing up, I benefited from a home garden of peaches, strawberries, carrots, grapes, beans and blueberries, as well as flower beds of roses (her favorite), petunias, tulips, lilacs and wildflowers.
I loved being outside as she worked, and sometimes I’d join her, helping dig the furrows for the seeds, pulling some weeds, and setting up the network of hoses needed to get everything watered. When I left for college, I kept the love of being outside, but no longer had a place to practice gardening.
So I didn’t. I would try to do some indoor plants from time to time – perhaps some kitchen herbs – but I never felt I had the knack of it.
My older sister loved gardening and had huge success growing things but at some point, I just thought, “Well, I don’t have the green thumb. So it goes.”
Then, about seven years ago, my husband and I bought a house. Suddenly I had a yard and a garden, and I was terrified of it.
I of course wanted it to look nice (don’t want to be that neighbor), but had no idea where to start or even what I wanted. Every year, around this time, I usually start experiencing feelings of anxiety and FOMO because I see my nature-inclined friends with garden plans in hand, starting seeds in starter pots, and dreaming of what new plants will make it into their gardens this year.
I immediately get imposter syndrome and think I don’t know enough to plan and spend my money wisely. I’ve successfully kept the plants in my yard from dying, but I don’t think the word ‘thriving’ applies to my garden.
Then, the ultimate irony — last year I took a new job as a water resources educator — and one of the most important programs I promote is focused on inspiring people to plant native plants in their gardens and on their land.
Hmm. So I’m telling people to plant native plants and I feel completely intimidated and inept in my own yard? Right.
Perhaps this is an opportunity to finally face my fears. In fact, I am literally my own target audience. If I can somehow convince myself that I can create beautiful native plantings, perhaps I can inspire others who lack confidence as well.
So, dear reader, here starts my journey and my own conservation resolution for 2022. I am going to put some native plants in my yard this year, and I’m going to take you all along with me for the experience.
For today, I leave you with a few resources to help you design wildlife and water-friendly native gardens at your home. The first is www.BlueThumb.org. The program is a collaborative effort of local government partners, nonprofit organizations, and native plant professionals. Head to the website to find upcoming workshops, a plant selector tool, and how-to instructions for native gardens, raingardens, shoreline plantings and turf alternatives.
The second is stcroixoaksavanna.wildones.org. This is the local chapter for Wild Ones – a national organization dedicated to promoting native plants and landscape restoration. They offer monthly meetings with educational presentations, as well as other resources.
Lastly, there are a few upcoming opportunities to purchase native plants for your yard:
• Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Washington County Master Gardeners hold their annual plant sale at the Washington County Fairground in Building B. Shop for a wide array of annuals and perennials, native and prairie plants, monarch and pollinator plants, grasses, shade plants, heirloom tomatoes, herbs and vegetables.
• Saturday, June 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Landscape Revival at Oakdale Fire Station #1, 5000 Hadley Ave N, Oakdale. Saturday, June 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Landscape Revival at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, North Parking Lot, 3920 Victoria St. N, Shoreview. Shop from local native plant growers and find advice on sustainable landscaping for wildlife, pollinators, habitat restoration, and clean water.
