Mother’s Day weekend is known for many things. For many, it is a time to order flowers for our wives and mothers to have in the house or plant in the yard.
To nature, it is a time of awakening for its fantastic color displays. Even the birds are in full color.
As I drove around Stillwater, it was hard not to miss the colorful trees and bushes.
The reds, pinks, and white blossoms were everywhere.
This year, one of the best areas to see the colors is at the historic courthouse in Stillwater. The trees are in full blossom.
South Broadway Street is another one of my favorite streets to see the colors. However, this year the street was full of construction vehicles, so I needed to pick my favorite shots.
Even the tulips in the triangular park brought out the beautiful colors of spring.
Washington DC has its cherry blossom festival.
But it is hard to think that it is any more beautiful than the streets in Stillwater. We just don’t advertise it.
Actually, I have seen the cherry blossoms in Washington DC. They have the advantage in that they were intentionally planted on parkland to show off their beauty in the springtime, and the nearby water sets off the wonderful colors.
Hmm. Food for thought for Stillwater. We have a spectacular area along the river.
Enjoy the colors, nature will not allow it to last very long. Soon, the blossoms will be replaced by leaves and berries. Each of them brings out another feature in the cycle of life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.