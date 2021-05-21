Mother’s Day weekend is known for many things. For many, it is a time to order flowers for our wives and mothers to have in the house or plant in the yard.

To nature, it is a time of awakening for its fantastic color displays. Even the birds are in full color.

As I drove around Stillwater, it was hard not to miss the colorful trees and bushes.

The reds, pinks, and white blossoms were everywhere.

This year, one of the best areas to see the colors is at the historic courthouse in Stillwater. The trees are in full blossom.

South Broadway Street is another one of my favorite streets to see the colors. However, this year the street was full of construction vehicles, so I needed to pick my favorite shots.

Even the tulips in the triangular park brought out the beautiful colors of spring.

Washington DC has its cherry blossom festival.

But it is hard to think that it is any more beautiful than the streets in Stillwater. We just don’t advertise it.

Actually, I have seen the cherry blossoms in Washington DC. They have the advantage in that they were intentionally planted on parkland to show off their beauty in the springtime, and the nearby water sets off the wonderful colors.

Hmm. Food for thought for Stillwater. We have a spectacular area along the river.

Enjoy the colors, nature will not allow it to last very long. Soon, the blossoms will be replaced by leaves and berries. Each of them brings out another feature in the cycle of life.

David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His books can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com.

