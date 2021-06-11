Bells ring out on Sundays at churches to start worship, bells and whistles on boats as they ply the St. Croix River and still today, bells announce the start and end of the day in local schools. It was in Stillwater that the first school bell rang out, in 1848, and it was from a recovered bell from the Steamboat Argo.
The Steamboat Argo was built in Louisville, Kentucky as a sternwheeler weighing 41 tons in 1845. It was one of the first regular packet boats that ran on the upper rivers of the St. Croix and Mississippi. M.W. Lodwick was captain and Russell Blakeley was clerk. These packet boats ran from Galena, Illinois, to St. Peter, Fort Snelling and Stillwater.
Bills of lading show that the Argo arrived at Stillwater in May 1847 with a cook stove, boiler and stovepipe on board. It made the trip to St. Croix Falls in that same year with 100 passengers. Edward White Durant, former Stillwater Mayor and state senator, remembered shipping corn on the boat. The Argo later struck a snag just above Winona, near a small island, which consequently was named Argo Island. The boat sank right there in the fall of 1847.
In 1848, the Stillwater school was looking for a bell for their school at the corner of South Third and Olive streets. A subscription was taken up with contributions from the community for the bell. Henry Sibley and Henry Rice contributed as well.
When the funds were gathered, the bell of the Argo was salvaged and came to Stillwater to be used in the school. It was the first school bell to ring in what would become the state of Minnesota.
The bell rang out from 1848-1853 when the bell cracked and could no longer be used. It was placed in storage and eventually was in a back room at the Central School building. The Stillwater Board of Education at their Oct. 24, 1879 meeting moved that, “the old broken bell, in the Central School House be deposited with the State Historical Society, it being the first school bell ever rung in this State, and that Dr. Rhodes be a committee of one to have the proper inscription put on the bell and present the same to the Society named.”
The inscription that Dr. Rhodes had put on the bell reads, in part: “This bell...used in the first public school….purpose in Stillwater, Washington County, Minnesota in 1848 and was in constant use for such purpose until broken in 1853. The oldest school bell and the first ever placed on a house in Minnesota. Deposited by the Board of Education, Stillwater City School District, Oct. 24, 1879.”
It was not until 1873 that a new bell would be placed – this time in the first high school building in Stillwater – the Lincoln School. That bell would also be retired – sitting for many years in front of the School District offices until 1994 when it was placed in the new Stillwater Area High School where it remains today.
As for the Argo bell – it is still in the collections of the Minnesota Historical Society. As it sits in storage, the bell that cracked calling students to Stillwater schools can be compared to that other famous cracked bell – the Liberty bell -- that cracked calling on people to fight for freedom.
