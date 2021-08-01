Going into downtown Stillwater, you can see many different kinds of stores. There are clothing stores, gas station, a few antique shops and so forth. Many shopkeepers have come and gone, but some Stillwater stores can be traced back to 1844, when a young man named Socrates Nelson opened a store on the Street now named for him, Nelson Street.
Nelson was born at Conway, Massachusetts on Jan. 11, 1814. He received his education at the Academy at Deerfield, Massachusetts, taking only a partial course. He began in the mercantile trade at Conway.
In 1839, Nelson left for Illinois prospecting and buying furs. The following year, he went to St. Louis selling goods and collecting furs.
In 1844, Nelson came up the Mississippi to the mouth of the Chippewa River, where he located a trading post opposite of Reed’s Landing, known as Nelson’s Landing. Later that year, Nelson found himself in Stillwater. After arriving in Stillwater, Nelson began the first mercantile store in Stillwater, and ran the store for 11 years. He then went into the lumber trade with D.B. Loomis in South Stillwater (Bayport). In February 1851, Nelson was one of the original incorporators of the St. Croix Boom Company, which was organized by the Minnesota Territorial Legislature.
Socrates Nelson also served in public office. Nelson was elected Washington County’s first treasurer in 1849. He was the Territorial Auditor for Minnesota from 1853 to 1857, and was elected as a state senator in the Second State legislature, in 1859-60. He served three years as a member of Stillwater’s City Council from 1863-65.
Nelson married Mrs. Betsy D. Bartlett in 1844 at Hennepin, Illinois. Together they had twin girls in 1848. One, dying in infancy, the other, Emma, married Fayette Marsh. She died in November 1880, at the age of 32 years. Socrates Nelson probably did his most noble deed just before his death. He and his wife donated a block of land on “Zion’s Hill” for the construction of a new courthouse. The groundbreaking ceremonies were held in the spring of 1867 with Nelson present.
On May 6, 1867, in the building that he used as the first store in Stillwater, Socrates Nelson died. According to the “Stillwater Messenger,” “He (Nelson) had been suffering long from pulmonary disease, and his demise was not unexpected – yet thousands of hearts in our city today are pained for the loss of one of our oldest and most highly esteemed citizens.”
The Messenger also noted that “Mr. Nelson was a peculiar man – so much so that his peculiarities made enemies; -- yet down in the recesses of his heart there was a mine of noble worth that only those who knew him intimately could appreciate.”
In 1903, Sylvester Statelar stopped in Stillwater. He had been gone from the community for nearly fifty years. Statelar was the first blacksmith in Stillwater, but moved away after four or five years. Upon his visit to Stillwater in 1903, he could not remember any of the buildings in town, except the old “Nelson residence” at the South end of Main Street.
He remembered Nelson as “a remarkable man; honest and upright in all business transactions, and in all respects a model citizen.”
W.S. Williard later used Nelson’s old store building as a furniture store and Sebastion Simonet tore down the building for its lumber in March of 1911. Much of what is now downtown Stillwater is built on lands claimed by Socrates Nelson back in the 1840’s. Even though the buildings have changed and things are a lot different than they were in his day, Nelson’s activities during the 19th century helped shape Stillwater to what it is today.
