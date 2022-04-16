Stillwater has many streets that crisscross the neighborhoods. These streets have names of trees, numbers and some of the early pioneers of the community. One thing Stillwater only has a few of is alleys.
An alley is defined as, “a narrow passageway between or behind buildings” which fits only a couple area’s in downtown. There is Nelson Alley on the south end of town. Another alley, running perpendicular to the St. Croix River, a couple blocks from the St. Croix River, is Union Alley.
The larger business blocks that faced Main Street had the alley behind for deliveries or access. Union Alley, at first, was only one block long, between Myrtle and Chestnut streets. There were many attempts to open the alley up further ¬¬– in 1871; the Stillwater City Council ordered it to be opened from Chestnut to Nelson Alley. This did not happen.
The case of opening up Union Alley south to Nelson Alley came up again in 1885. The “Stillwater Messenger” noted, “In regard to the opening of Union Alley, the commission appointed submitted their report showing that the sum of $6,856.87 would have to be paid for condemned property before the city could open it for the public.” A year later, Stillwater Mayor Isaac Staples released a resolution that Union Alley be improved from Myrtle to Chestnut Streets and was opened to Nelson Alley.
Along the Alley, there were businesses. The early 1880s had L. Rothman operated a harness shop, Chas. Gustafson had a store closed as the “cause of the failure was small sales and large credits.” In 1892, N. Patwell opened a wholesale fruit business in the Thelan block on Union Alley.
“Joseph F. Strudwick,” noted the “Messenger” in May 1902, “for a long time foreman of the Staples Hardware Company, has opened a shop to do general tin and sheet iron work at No. 119 Union alley. Mr. Strudwick is a splendid workman, and can be depended upon to do the fair thing with any person he may do work for.”
W.J. Goslin filled a “most important place in any community” as a locksmith. “Here in Stillwater Mr. W.J. Goslin, the genial proprietor of The Union Alley Repair shop looks after the requirements of our people in this respect (locksmith). He has been in business here for the past two years, but has had many years’ experience in this line of work,” noted the “Messenger” in 1907.
Frank Reutiman had moved his paint shop from Second Street to Union Alley in 1909. In May 1910, John Schroeder had a new cement building constructed on Union Alley for use of his new cigar factory.
Alleys can be a dangerous place. The lack of light at night it can be a place where fights would break out. In October 1883, R.M. Coles and Thos. J. Yorks had “a slight pugilistic encounter yesterday on Union Alley. No one was hurt. The city will probably gain $15 as a result of the fracas.”
A unique event took place in the alley in April 1891. A cow decided to lay down in the middle of the alley and refused to get up and move.
“All methods used to make bovines move briskly failed, and the cow remained there all day and the following night.”
People were perplexed on why the cow would not move – so one of the men thought twisting its tail would get the cow to get up. When he tried, he twisted the tail off! Eventually the cow moved on – but was a story talked about for many years.
Union Alley has changed many times in over 150 years. It is changing again, the old Washington Federal Bank building being torn down and new apartment complex going up – right on Union Alley.
