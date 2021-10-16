In the early settlement days, some people wore many different hats. Sometimes they would be the mayor and surveyor of logs, not to mention have their own business and have a growing family. One such notable person in Stillwater was John S. Proctor.
Proctor served as warden of the Prison from 1860 to 1868 and instituted many things to the Minnesota Correctional Facility that were used well passed his time. He also moved into the Warden’s House when the structure was near collapse and through his diligence helped restore the house to prominence it was intended to have.
Proctor came from Cavendish, Vermont. He settled in Stillwater in 1849 and was elected the first Register of Deeds for Washington County. He held that office for two terms, and was at the same time the Stillwater Post-master. In 1852, Proctor went into the general merchandising business with the firm Short, Proctor, and Company. He remained there until 1856, when he started a hardware store with his brother, Baron, the business known as the Proctor & Brother. Proctor was in business with his brother until 1859, when he was appointed Warden of the State Prison the following year.
Just after Proctor arrived in Stillwater, he had built a home at 220 S. Fourth St. It was a comfortable house that today still stands, however, when he moved into the Warden’s House, he found a building in need of extensive repair.
When he took over the house in 1860, it was in a state of near collapse. In Proctor’s annual report to the State Legislature in 1861, he wrote that the house “is uncomfortable and unfit for winter habitation.”
He continued by stating that the outer walls of each room should be studded, lathed and plastered. Proctor al-so wanted a new cistern put in, “as the water we are obliged to use at present is totally unfit for most of the uses for which water was designed.”
The Warden’s request for money was ignored by the legislature.
Proctor again asked the State Legislature for help in 1862, but his request for $500 for needed repairs on the house was denied. By 1863, Warden Proctor became blunter with the legislature by stating in his annual report that “the walls of the warden’s residence have not yet fallen, but probably will.”
The Board of Inspectors concurred by writing to Governor Ramsey that “A portion of the walls have nearly fallen down, rendering one half the building insecure and useless.”
The legislature allocated $600 for the necessary repairs. Local contractor William Willim repaired the war-den’s house. The walls were taken down and rebuilt, the cellar was improved and now was secure from frost, and the upper and lower rooms on the North end of the house were relathed, plastered and painted. Warden Proctor wrote in his next annual report that he now had a “respectable and comfortable residence.”
Warden Proctor left the Warden’s house in 1868, returning to his own residence on South Fourth Street. Re-placing Proctor was Warden Joshua L. Taylor. Taylor still felt more money for the house was needed in 1870, but the money didn’t arrive until Taylor left the position.
Proctor was married on Oct. 25, 1854 to Caroline Lockwood, of Prairie du Chien. Together they had one child, Levi. Proctor was the Secretary and Treasurer of the St. Croix Boom Company for many years and also served as Stillwater’s mayor from 1878 to 1880. He also served as Postmaster and Register of Deeds during the early 1850s and was appointed surveyor general of logs and lumber serving two-year term. On March 6, 1897, Proctor suffered a heart attack at home and died minutes later. His funeral was held at his home on Fourth Street and he was buried with honors at Stillwater’s Fairview Cemetery.
