Arthur Raduenz returned to his hometown of Stillwater from the battlefields of Europe in 1919. He was impressed with the automobile and in 1920 started selling cars for W.W. Morse in Withrow.
In 1922, the automobile was still very much in its infancy. The new “horseless” carriage was just becoming affordable for the middle class and Raduenz took a chance and started his own dealership selling Buick and Chevrolet cars from a small, one car showroom on the southwest corner of Main and Olive Streets in Stillwater.
Two years later, Raduenz moved the dealership to 324 S. Main St. and incorporated it as the Stillwater Motor Company. The building proved too small for the growing business and constructed an addition to the building in 1926, which gave them 25,000 feet of floor space. The company remained at this site for the next 49 years, selling cars, gasoline and creating a reputation in the automobile industry second to none.
In 1928, the Stillwater Motor Company sold more than 400 cars and set sights on selling more than 500 in 1929. According to Raduenz, “from indications and from the interest shown in the Silver Anniversary Buick and the six cylinder Chevrolet, we will easily pass the 500 mark.”
The “Stillwater Daily Gazette” of Feb. 2, 1929 said, “The used car department is one of the largest in the city. A used car is completely overhauled and painted if necessary before sold. And every used car sold carries with it the guarantee of the company.”
The article also states that the company had a capacity of 15 cars in its “modern repair department” which “never closes.”
Stillwater Motors made it through the rough times of the Great Depression and soon Arthur’s son Frank started working in the business. Frank would take over as President in 1971, and in 1972, the Company had outgrown its downtown location and a major commitment was made and Stillwater Motors moved out on Highway 36 at the junction of Highway 5 on a 15-acre site.
In 1987, another expansion took place, adding more that 10,000 square feet for the company. By this time, Frank’s sons – Frank III, Jim and Dan (D.J.) were the third generation working in the business.
In 1992, D.J. became President of Stillwater Motors and with his continued interest to make the facilities as modern as possible, the service department was given a “facelift” in 1996.
Today 100 years after Arthur Raduenz started out in a one-car show room the dealership now has a 33,000 square foot facility and is a five-star Daimler-Chrysler dealership.
Not only has there been three generations of the Raduenz family at Stillwater Motors, but also many of the employees of the company have worked there for decades. Service Manager Gus MacDonald was hired in November of 1949 and says, “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t like what I do.”
Stillwater Motors has also given back to the community in which it has been a part of for 100 years. The company has donated a used car for the Stillwater Area High School senior class party every year for more that three decades it has donated books to Independent School District 834, and sponsored programs at the Washington County Historical Society.
It has been the determination and integrity of the three generations of the Raduenz family that has made Stillwater Motors a successful business. D.J. believes that “quality customer care and competitive prices are what has kept the family business on top for so long.”
It is that philosophy that will keep the company here for generations to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.