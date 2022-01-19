The St. Croix River is frozen across and several thousand ice fishers have built a tent town stretching from Bayport to Hudson.
I remember when we moved here in 1975 and a young couple and child riding in their pickup went through the ice with tragic results. Driving on rivers to catch a couple of fish seems an odd risk versus reward equation.
The excursion boats and paddle-wheelers are safely iced in along the river waiting for spring passengers.
On County Road 12 near Mahtomedi sits a McCormick-Deering thresher from the early 1920s. Threshers separate the grain from the stalks after it has been cut, reducing labor costs (and jobs) to a fraction.
This resulted in the Swing Riots in 1830 England as farm laborers starved. In Minnesota during the late 1800s and early 1900s thresher services were often provided by a traveling thresher crew. Today, the cutting and threshing functions have been integrated in a “combine,” one of many high-cost equipment owned by farmers.
Main Street in Lake Elmo is home to a century-old Ford Model TT truck configured to haul oil and gasoline. Modified from the Model T car design in 1917, it had a stretched chassis and lower transmission and rear axle gearing enabling it to haul a ton or more.
However, top speed was 20 miles per hour. The basic TT chassis could be modified for a myriad of trucking uses. Henry Ford was a pacifist but that did not prevent him from selling thousands of vehicles to the military. Rationalization, I suppose.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
