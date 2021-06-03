Occasionally, it feels like photographers are spying on nature. With some birds and animals, they can spot you looking out a window from several hundred feet away.
Others don’t seem to be aware of you a few feet away unless you move.
I spotted a pair of cardinals feeding two baby birds in a bush outside my window.
After grabbing a camera, it was fun to watch them. When the adult bird approached, the young bird would quiver until the adult fed it. Both the male and female made multiple flights in and out of the bush to find food for the two offspring.
The mallards have made a nest behind a wall that protects our flower garden. In the nest, are three eggs, surrounded by leaves and some down feathers to keep them warm.
The adults tend to simply leave the nest alone during the day, expecting us to protect it.
Finally, there is the duck house. Co-inhabited by the wood ducks and mergansers, they check out their eggs periodically in the mornings.
Then, they are left alone most of the rest of the day.
Nature is interesting to see how it trusts the protection of its young in many cases. At the same time, foxes, turtles, crows and blue jays tend to feast on the eggs and the young. The only way such a system can work, it needs to be a strong abundance to make up for the losses.
Please use caution when observing nature. It is still a fragile environment.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His books can be viewed at davidfabio.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.