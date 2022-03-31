featured COLUMN: Spring has sprung … By Lee Miller Mar 31, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Picasa Picasa Picasa Picasa Picasa Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As of March 25, sunup is 7:05 a.m. and sunset is 7:31 a.m., 12 hours and 25 minutes of glorious sunshine.And we gain three more minutes each day. Except for drifts, the snow has melted and Long Lake is thawing. Pairs of geese has staked out their little piece of Heaven, and stand on the ice squabbling.In the yard, long lost bags of mulch appeared, and the Hazelnut and Aspen catkins have bloomed.Our friends in Cozumel have weathered the pandemic and are enjoying 80-degree weather.Darwin, Veronica, Aaron and Emmanuel send their best wishes and photos of beautiful flowers and sunsets to warm us.Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Stillwater Gazette News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists 2021 Reader Choice Winners E-Editions Stillwater Gazette Mar 25, 2022 0 Stillwater Valley Life Mar 25, 2022 0
