As of March 25, sunup is 7:05 a.m. and sunset is 7:31 a.m., 12 hours and 25 minutes of glorious sunshine.

And we gain three more minutes each day. Except for drifts, the snow has melted and Long Lake is thawing. Pairs of geese has staked out their little piece of Heaven, and stand on the ice squabbling.

In the yard, long lost bags of mulch appeared, and the Hazelnut and Aspen catkins have bloomed.

Our friends in Cozumel have weathered the pandemic and are enjoying 80-degree weather.

Darwin, Veronica, Aaron and Emmanuel send their best wishes and photos of beautiful flowers and sunsets to warm us.

Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.

Load comments