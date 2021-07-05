The last year and a half the community has struggled with a pandemic. Over one hundred years ago, it was also a concern with the flu epidemic.
In addition, other diseases such as polio, measles and small pox would kill thousands until there was a vaccine that nearly eliminated them.
Smallpox has nearly been wiped out nationwide. The last confirmed case of smallpox was more than 50 years ago.
Before that, however, smallpox was a real concern and the disease appeared everywhere.
In the “Stillwater Weekly Gazette” of Dec.31, 1902, a headline read: “Smallpox on Street Car: Conductor Reports and Health Officers Take Charge Before Danger of Contamination.”
The story reads as follows:
“A man with a well developed case of smallpox was discovered on an early incoming interurban car this morning. The man had been in the woods and was on his way to Wisconsin by way of this city. He boarded the car at St. Paul.
“The conductor of the car noticed that there was a skin eruption on the man and reported the fact at the car barn in this city. Jerry Haggerty, the superintendent, gave notice to the health department and Dr. Haines met the car at the city hall and declared that the afflicted man had smallpox.
“There was another passenger aboard. The car was taken in charge by the doctor who had the sick man removed to his office. The clothing of the other passenger was disinfected; the car was taken to the barns and fumigated.
“The sick patient was provided with a team and sleigh and taken to Wisconsin where he was placed in quarantine.
“The precaution taken here effectually prevents any danger of contamination. The pest house in this city has not been in use this winter and Dr. Pratt, the health officer, was averse to opening it to take care of a Wisconsin case.
“The last vestige of smallpox at South Stillwater has been wiped out according to the statement of Dr. Voight, who is the health officer for that village, and there is no case of the disease in this city or that village.”
There was a scare that day of smallpox, but with some simple, common sense approaches, no one else was contaminated and the man received the medical help he needed.
In these times of near war, and terrorism, we should look back into our history for help.
The current pandemic seems to be waning and things are starting to open up again. Communities know how tough it is to control a pandemic so like those people of more than 100 years ago, common sense approaches, vaccines, masks and social distancing will help eliminate the virus and then things can return to as “normal” as can be.
The trolley left Stillwater for good in 1932 with Jerry Haggerty driving the last street car out of Stillwater and smallpox also left the St. Croix Valley — hopefully the disease will never find its way back here again.
