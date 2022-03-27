When people think of Stillwater in the 19th century and wetting their whistles, the one name that comes to mind is the Joseph Wolf Brewery. Wolf manufactured beer from the 1870s up until prohibition.
However, if someone were looking for a “temperance beverage” that person would ask for the pop manufactured by William Schuelling.
Born in Germany around 1835, Schuelling immigrated to the United States and found his way to Stillwater. In the late 1860s, Schuelling commenced operation of a pop-factory in the Dutchtown area of Stillwater near Hazel and Broadway. In May 1875, Anton Schuelling,occupied the “Whiteside Building” on Myrtle Street and commenced the manufacture of “Pop, lemon beer, and Ginger ale.” Just a year later he was listed as manufacturing pop again on East Hazel Street.
In 1884, Schuelling’s son, Anton, became a bottler and worked for his father. Another son, Theodore, came into the business in 1894. Anton left the business for a year, but came back in 1902. Anton may have come back to the business because of a severe beating his father took in an attempted robbery.
According to the “Stillwater Messenger” on Aug. 23, 1902, “William Schilling, the proprietor of the Stillwater pop manufactory, was brutally assaulted Tuesday evening while returning from down town to his home in the Schulenburg addition. He was evidently hit on the head with a club and several severe wounds inflicted. There is no clue to the guilty party and no reason for the assault can be assigned.”
William Schuelling retired in 1904 with his two sons taking over the business. From 1904-1906 the firm became known as the Schuelling Brothers. After two years in business, Theodore sold his interest to his brother Anton and went into the saloon business with Adolph Reutiman at 224 S. Main St. Soon, Theodore abandoned that business as well and moved to St. John’s, Oregon. Theodore later returned to the Stillwater area in the late 1920s.
William, in retirement, continued serving the George Crook Post #69 of the Grand Army of the Republic, he served in the 2nd Maine Infantry during the Civil War. He was elected the “officer of the guard” for that Post in 1905 and 1906 and the “officer of the day” in 1908.
Anton continued the bottling of pop and continued in the business for another twenty years.
In the World’s Fair Edition of the “Stillwater Gazette” in 1904, the paper says that “while doing business in a modest way, they have nevertheless been established many years and grown in popularity. The manager of the works, Mr. Anton Schuelling, learned the business from his father, who for years carried on a successful trade throughout this city and the neighboring country. All kinds of temperance beverages are manufactured and bottled here and delivered to any part of the city.”
William Schuelling remarried in 1908 and moved to Minneapolis. His health began to fail and he slipped into a coma in May 1910.
The doctors pronounced Schuelling dead and while on the undertaker’s table being readied for embalming, Schuelling somehow came back to life. He was rushed back to the hospital but died for real two days later, on May 13, 1910. His body was brought back to Stillwater and a Requiem mass was celebrated at St. Michael’s Church in Stillwater.
Anton, who was elected to the Stillwater City Council from the Third Ward in 1905, continued the pop factory until about 1926.
In the early morning of April 23, 1931, a fire broke out in the basement supposedly from the furnace. The fire destroyed Anton Schuelling’s house and old pop factory at 1220 N. Main St. Anton and his wife Clara were awakened by the smoke, and escaped unharmed.
Anton Schuelling, the last of the Schuelling soda pop family, operated a soft drink parlor in his later years. Schuelling died after a short illness on July 19, 1939 and was buried in Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater.
