Many people come to Stillwater to see the St. Croix River, and the lift-bridge in the historic town.
For some, they may not realize what lies just upstream.
The boom site can be easily found due to the turnout on the highway and provides a view of Stillwater from there. It’s where lumber companies of old strung cables over the river to capture and sort logs that were floated down by their lumbermen in the spring runoff.
However, unless you hike down the steps to the river, you might miss the historic 75-foot-deep natural cave that once stored the supplies for the lumbermen. Other things that are easily missed along the banks of the river include; waterfalls, multiple backchannels - whose tree-lined shores provide sanctuaries for eagle nests, and perches for osprey, vultures, herons and egrets.
Below the waterline, you might find monsters such as muskies, huge catfish, and even sturgeons hiding in their favorite holes.
Between Stillwater and the boom site lies an island with many huge nests. In past springs, it was filled with egrets and heron nests.
Now, they have been taken over by cormorants that have pushed many of the other birds away. In the sandstone cliffs along the river, swallows have made holes that provide them with nests for their young.
Finally, for those by boat or who enjoy a long hike, six miles north is the high bridge. This 2,682-foot long, active five arches railroad trestle was built long before the computer age in 1909.
Construction progressed from both shores. At 184 feet above the water, it makes an impressive sight, especially when a freight train is spotted crossing the bridge.
As the fall colors make reflections in the water, the river is an impressive sight from any place you can pull over to observe it.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
