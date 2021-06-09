The youngsters are making their way into the world. Several weeks ago, the yards suddenly filled with teenage squirrels running to and fro. It happens each year as they suddenly leave the nests, often on the same day. A young cardinal has started making visits to the feeder, while the parents are catching insects to feed another brood.
A pair of mourning doves has a nest nearby along with the catbird family. One of the doves sunbathed on top of the Little Hive on the Prairie after a cold night. I checked the rhubarb and noticed spotted dirt under the leaves. It was an unflinching, new-born fawn tucked under the leaves with strict instructions from mom.
Last year we gave up on the raised vegetable garden, raked in inexpensive wildflower seeds and let Nature decide the best species for this dry area. A number of plants survived over the winter and the first blooms of vibrant blue and orange colors delight the eyes. The orange matches the oriole feeder suspended above the garden. The chives are blooming along with wild geraniums. Soon perennials of all sorts will follow suit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.