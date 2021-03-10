Sometime in the early 1900s, an aquatic plant known as Eurasian watermilfoil found its way to the United States, most likely as a decorative plant for aquariums. Once escaped, this aquatic invader spread quickly across the country, establishing itself in lakes, rivers and streams from Alabama to California, Illinois, and Minnesota.
Today, EWM is found in 394 lakes in Minnesota, including 25 here in Washington County.
Eurasian watermilfoil creates numerous challenges for lake lovers and water resource managers. To begin, the plant can grow up to 20 feet tall and creates dense mats at the water’s surface. These mats tangle boat propellers and terrify swimmers.
EWM also crowds out native aquatic plants that turtles, fish and aquatic invertebrates like to eat. The end result is a dense, underwater forest where few fish live and no one wants to recreate.
Eurasian water-milfoil is most often found in nutrient-rich lakes and rivers. It likes heavily used lakes, disturbed lake beds and lakes that get a lot of nitrogen and phosphorous runoff. In warmer water, EWM can flower and reproduce more than once in the same summer.
Worst of all, any fragment of the plant that breaks off can plant itself in a lake bottom and begin to grow again. In this way, boaters unknowingly spread Eurasian watermilfoil across a lake as they travel, and into new lakes when they fail to clean their boats and equipment thoroughly.
Over the past fifteen years, researchers and lake associations have struggled to find ways to permanently and effectively control Eurasian water-milfoil.
It can be pulled by hand, harvested with machines (picture a giant aquatic lawn mower), or treated with herbicides such as 2, 4-D, triclopyr, endothall or diquat. If any miniscule portion of the plant remains after treatment, however, it will sprout again and reestablish itself in the lake.
Most recently, researchers at the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center have studied the potential for using a native aquatic weevil as a biological control method for Eurasian watermilfoil. Unfortunately, the researchers have determined that weevil populations are too low to control EWM in Minnesota and that sunfish eat too many weevils for their populations to get larger.
Last summer, Valley Branch Watershed District worked with Barr Engineering to evaluate the current extent of EWM in six local lakes: Long Lake and Katherine Abbott Pond in Mahtomedi; DeMontreville, Olson, Jane, and Elmo in Lake Elmo; and Silver Lake in North St. Paul.
Point intercept surveys showed that herbicide treatments have helped to reduce the abundance of EWM and encourage more native plant diversity in the lakes over the past 10 years. However, it is worth noting that Silver Lake suffered a major decline in water quality and native plant diversity twelve years ago, after a full-lake treatment was conducted to control curly-leaf pondweed and EWM.
Since then, the lake has gradually recovered. Of the six lakes studied, Lake Elmo is the only one to rely entirely on mechanical control methods. VBWD has observed similar fluctuations in the abundance of EWM on Lake Elmo as in the other lakes where chemical herbicides are used.
Big Marine Lake Association in northern Washington County uses a targeted approach to treat small patches of EWM before they can spread. In the spring, BMLA volunteers survey the lake to find and map EWM before herbicide treatment. They then conduct several additional surveys during the summer and fall to evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment.
Jeff Dahlberg, a BMLA board member and certified Aquatic Invasive Species Detector, has developed a novel technique for mapping the locations of EWM patches. He sets his GPS graph screen to scan for standing plants and maps a trail while slowly driving through areas where EWM can grow. He then trolls a fishing lure as he passes over plants shown on the GPS graph screen. When he finds plants, he enters a waypoint, and then reels in the plant to identify the species. In this way, Dahlberg is able to distinguish between native plants that should be protected, and invasive Eurasian watermilfoil that should be removed.
Though researchers have not yet discovered a way to eradicate Eurasian watermilfoil, we do know that maintaining good water quality and healthy populations of native plants builds resiliency so that EWM is less likely to take over a lake if it is introduced. Similarly, maintaining good water clarity and allowing native plants to quickly reestablish helps to prevent Eurasian watermilfoil from coming back once it is removed.
If you are interested in learning more about aquatic invasive species and becoming a certified AIS Detector, University of Minnesota will offer fully online training course this May and June. Visit www.maisrc.umn.edu/ais-detectors/detectors-course to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.