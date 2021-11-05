Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, was established to honor the end of World War I, which the end of fighting ended on the eleventh day of the eleventh month to honor those who died as well as those who came back from Europe fighting in the War.
There were many from Stillwater and the St. Croix Valley who went overseas and fought in a war all believed to be the “war to end all wars.” Most came back, but some did not.
Among the men from the St. Croix Valley were Roy A. Sakrison, of Bayport, and William C. McKnight, of Stillwater. Both came back from the war and both had a diary of their activities while there.
McKnight was first sent to Camp Dodge, Iowa for training. He was transferred to the 33rd Division and into Company B, 132nd Infantry and trained in Texas then later to New York where he shipped out to France where he arrived on May 24, 1918. Throughout the diary, he tells of the weather and the drilling, marching and carrying heavy packs. On Oct. 1, he writes, “rain, cold; get overcoats; dig in in woods expecting heavy barrage in morning.” Oct. 2, “move up further; ration detail.” Oct. 3, “layed in holes all day; hiked seven kilos late at night arriving at destination at 4 a.m.”
Then on Nov. 11, he writes: “news came of Armistice; stared drilling; marched the streets of St. Miehel with band. At ‘finish la guere’ we heard the most welcome news imaginable – almost too good to be true, we thought. After the Armistice, the same old grind was ours. Drill, drill and more drill. On the 13th received word that my brother, Ed, was wounded on Nov. 4.”
Sakrison sailed out of New York on the White Star Liner Olympic on Jan. 10, 1918. It was the first time this ship had carried troops overseas. They docked at LaHavre, France and was assigned to the sniping and observation section with 40 officers and he was appointed a senior Lieutenant of the section. In February, he got the mumps and was taken to a hospital 21 miles away and stayed for more than three weeks to recover.
He continued to move forward with the 80th Division. They advanced on hill #274, which had fierce fighting. Sakrison was wounded in the hand but was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions during the fight.
He was taken to a field hospital then to the base hospital. He had several surgeries and in his diary, he was in the hospital when news of the Armistice came. He wrote, “What a celebration in Tours for four days!!”
The men of the St. Croix Valley came back but never forgot their time overseas. In 1931 a reunion organization was created called, “The Last Buddies Bully Beef Club,” so named for the canned rationed beef the soldiers received.
This group met every year, and the last survivor of the club would drink a toast to his fallen comrades from a bottle that was displayed in the center of the table. Signing up for the club were 287 veterans of the war that was to end all wars.
By the 50th reunion of the Last Buddies Bully Beef Club, only 46 members attended. In 1986, only nine members of the over 280 original members were able to attend the meeting.
Five years later, only three of the six living members attended the meeting on Washington’s Birthday. It was the final meeting of the bully beefers.
The clubs records, rusted can of bully beef, and bottle of wine was turned over to the Washington County Historical Society to forever keep the deeds of those veterans alive in history.
On Jan. 13, 1998, Moritz Lott – then living in California – died, which made Frank Manning, a former typesetter at the Stillwater Gazette and living in Sarasota, Florida – the last man. The bottle was never opened, and remains in the collection of the Historical Society.
Manning has since passed away, leaving no World War I veteran left from the original members of the club. The promise that they gave to one another never faded, and were kept until the last man:
“With faith in the ideals of justice, freedom, and equal opportunity for all men, we pledge ourselves to maintain, protect and perpetuate the way of life that is America. And for that we will serve and sacrifice – to the last man.”
This is why we celebrate Veterans Day – for those of the past and those of today so that future generations will never forget the sacrifice so many gave to give us our freedom.
