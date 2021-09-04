One of the most recognizable pastimes is that of billiards. The game is also known as “pool” and it was one of the earliest entertainments in Stillwater and the St. Croix Valley.
It seems that Stillwater was deep into the sport — gamblers and hustlers coming in and taking the young lumberjacks for all they had. So much so that the city of Stillwater passed an ordinance relative to billiard tables and licensing for such tables.
Passed on May 4, 1858, section one of the new ordinance stated, “That no billiard table or tables in a saloon or room for the purpose of public amusements, shall be allowed or kept within the limits of the city of Stillwater, whether in connection with any other business, or separate, or otherwise, without license, therefore first had and obtained from the City Council.”
The license costs were $25, and the fine was $100 for keeping a table without a license.
Then Stillwater Mayor A.B. Gorgas signed the ordinance into law.
Announcements in the newspapers for new billiard parlors filled the early pages of the Stillwater Messenger.
On Feb. 13, 1867, an article announcing the “New Billiard Saloon” was listed on page one. This new pool hall was located in the well-known establishment of the Sawyer House Hotel.
The announcement stated, “Mr. Lowell, of the Sawyer House, has just fitted up a new and elegant billiard saloon in connection with the house, which must become a favorite resort for devotees of the cue and balls.”
The Sawyer House installed two new tables, one a “carom” and the other a “four pocket,” and both were noted at “Phelan’s latest styles, combination cushions, finished in the most elegant, and elaborate style of workmanship.”
The article also mentioned that there were only two other similar tables in the Northwest at the time.
A man named Johnny Sloan was in charge of the Billiard Saloon at the Sawyer House, which, according to the papers, is a “sufficient guarantee that the Sawyer will become a still more favorite resort than heretofore.”
As billiards became more and more a mainstay of the community and shed its bad reputation, there were exhibitions of play from famous players from across the area. In February 1894, two of St. Paul’s “clever” billiard players come to Stillwater and put on exhibitions at the Stillwater Club and at the Sawyer House.
Thomas Foley and Harry Sampson gave exhibitions at the Stillwater Club Rooms and the Sawyer House billiard parlors. They played at open caroms, balk line and cushion caroms.
At the end of each evening’s games, Foley gave an exhibition of difficult and fancy shots. Sampson then showed off the then “famous” ‘anchor shot.’ It was also mentioned that Mr. Sampson had taken charge of the Sawyer House billiard parlors.
Billiards, or pool, continue to be played in the St. Croix Valley. Over the course of history, there have been many famous pool players including Rudolf Wanderone, better known as “Minnesota Fats,” and there will be more in the future.
Therefore, rack’em up and enjoy the game that was played more than 150 years ago in downtown Stillwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.