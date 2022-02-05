When you think of a business that was robbed, the last one that would come to mind would be the local post office.
Back in the 1920s and 1930s, the post office was on the top of the list of places for a crook to rob in a community. This not only happened in Stillwater but also in Bayport.
It was a stormy night the evening of Friday Dec. 4, 1925. It was, according to the “Washington County Post,” “ideal for pulling the job.”
William Callahan, who hauled the mail between the post office and the Union Station and had a room across the street from the post office in the Moritz Livery barn, stated he heard a car start up around four o’clock Saturday morning. It was about this same time when Jacob Bernstein, clerk in the post office, was getting out of bed to go on duty at 5 a.m., and heard a car whirl by his home.
When Bernstein and H.O. Nelson, post office’s janitor, arrived at 5 a.m., they found the place turned over -- with papers, safe parts and everything just strooned around.
It was surmised that the “yeggs” or robbers gained entrance to the building by forcing a window in the office of the Postmaster, Ira King. The vault in the Postmaster’s office was broken into, but nothing taken. The robbers then knocked the combinations off of three other safes with sledgehammers. Then the combinations were reattached and the doors pulled open. It was an easy time for the robbers because the safes were old and easy to crack. One smaller safe, a newer one, was not touched, probably because it was more difficult to break into.
The total “loot taken” amounted to $17,220.39, which was according to the “post office department men.” Most of the money was taken in stamps; only about $100 was taken in cash.
Just five years later, in February 1930, two bandits entered the village hall of Bayport. They found the Night Police Officer Erick Magnuson stoking the furnace in the basement. The two men pointed guns at the unsuspecting officer. They blind folded Magnuson and placed him in a car outside the village hall while they broke into the nearby post office.
The robbers then took the blind folded officer into the post office, sat him in a chair and tied him up, then knocked off the combination of the large safe, then blew the door using nitroglycerine.
The two men grabbed many stamped envelopes and as much cash as they could find, taking more than $2,000 worth of stamps and cash. When they had completed their task, the robbers removed the bandage from Magnuson’s head, warned him to remain quiet if he valued his life, and then escaped through the rear door of the building and taking off in their waiting car.
According to the Stillwater Trade News of February 14, 1930, “the officer immediately commenced the task of freeing himself of his bonds, and hurried to the White Pine Inn where Miss Cora Smith, the postmaster, and her brother are living. Sheriff Thomas Maher was immediately notified, and with Officer Magnuson followed the thieves’ auto tracks in the snow down the new highway towards the Hudson Bridge where the tracks were obliterated on the much traveled road.”
A week or so later some of the stamped envelopes were recovered from the Bayport robbery in St. Paul, but the robbers were never found.
As the tax season begins, remember that the people at the post office are working hard to make your day a better one, and that sometimes they find themselves in the way of notorious “yeggs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.