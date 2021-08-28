Driving down the streets of Stillwater there are many old, beautiful, historic homes. These dot the streetscapes and are a draw for people from other communities to come and admire.
Many of these homes were constructed in the heyday of Stillwater’s lumber era. Several of these homes overlook the town and the St. Croix River, one of these was constructed by Philip Potts at 118 W. Oak St.
Potts was born May 2, 1839 in Prussia. In 1855, he left his native homeland with his brother Fred, and moved to Stillwater. He became a clerk for his other brother Robert in the hardware business. He then began steam boating on the St. Croix and Mississippi Rivers until 1861.
When war broke out, he enlisted in Company D, Second Minnesota Regiment. At the battle of Chickamauga, he received a scalp wound and was honorably discharged at Nashville on June 10, 1864.
He returned to Minnesota after the war. In 1865, he married Philomena De Ceprez and they had five children, three living to adulthood.
They lived in St. Paul, then moved for a short time to Memphis, where he was in the confectionery trade, then moved to Owatonna for three years.
In May 1868, Potts along with John Darms formed a co-partnership and went into the dry goods and grocery business.
The “Stillwater Republican” noted, “They are both deserving young men and we predict for them a goodly portion of the public patronage.”
Potts moved on and established a wholesale liquor store in September 1874, in a building he constructed by him at the corner of Main and Nelson Alley. It was two stories, 24 x 70 and he used both floors for his business. In 1880, he did a business of $30,000.
The Potts were looking for a new home and in the May 31, 1879 issue of the “Stillwater Messenger,” “Philip Potts has purchased the property on Oak Street, between Third and Fourth, lately owned by Mrs. Seth Sawyer.
The property has a frontage of 200 feet on Oak Street and 115 feet on Fourth Street. Mr. Potts will proceed at once to terrace the east end and south side of these grounds, after which he will erect a handsome residence on the summit, when he will have one of the most desirable residence sites in the city.”
Potts continued with his wholesale liquor business.
In the 1884, Stillwater City Directory described his business as a “dealer in fine wines, liquors, brandies, gins, etc.” and was located at 238 S. Main Street.
In June 1887, the Potts family decided to move.
Their intention was to go to California and make that their permanent home.
It was also mentioned that Potts was going to sell his “beautiful home and grounds.”
The Stillwater Messenger remarked that the board of education should take notice, as it could be a desirable place for construction of a new High School. It was decided not to purchase this site, but another one just a block south directly in front of the Washington County Courthouse for the new High School.
Philip Potts finally sold his home to Samuel McClure, of the firm of Malloy Bros. & McClure. McClure would take possession of the home and property in early September 1888 and the Potts’ would move to St. Paul.
The Stillwater Messenger congratulated the new owner saying, “Mr. McClure has become the owner of one of the most desirable residence sites in the city and we congratulate our citizens that he has permanently located in our midst.”
Potts, while in St. Paul, was the proprietor of the San Francisco Wine Company at 498 St. Peter Street. Philomina died in St. Paul on Oct. 29, 1913. Philip moved to California then to Seattle where he died on April 24, 1924.
The magnificent Potts home that sat atop a hill overlooking the city was sold to Samuel McClure, who then sold the house in 1924 to the Kolliner family.
The Kolliners only lived the in home for five years, selling to the Kilty family in 1929.
It is now for sale, for only the fifth time in its history.
Who will carry on the traditions of the previous family we will have to see.
