The March full moon will occur on March 28. It is known by the Ojibwe as the Sugar Moon when it is time to collect maple sap.
It is also the Paschal Full Moon. Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal moon. To those in Northern climates it also provides the first signs of green plants and food.
Our chives pushed up through the litter, inviting a baked potato with sour cream and chives. It is hard to believe that mid-February the bulbs were frozen solid at -26 degrees Fahrenheit. The Chickadees and Cardinals are singing their spring songs, and a Flicker occasionally drums on someone’s gutters proclaiming his territory.
One of the Wood Duck boxes finally succumbed to gravity and fell in the lake. Overhead, the first gulls look for open water and dead fish.
This year hundreds, if not thousands, of Northern Pike died in Long Lake. The lake outlet provided the only open water which could renew its oxygen content by exposure. But the lake froze very deep decreasing the liquid water and available oxygen.
So, the fish swam to the only open water, and en masse they used the last oxygen and suffocated. I had wondered what happened to the bull frog infestation … they were Pike food. The frogs hibernate in the mud bottom with virtually no oxygen, so they may come roaring back without a predator to hold them in check. To paraphrase Dr. Ian Malcom in “Jurassic Park,” nature finds a way.
Thanks to George Vania and Anne Miller for the Pike photos.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
