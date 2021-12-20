Our subzero temperatures were followed by an 8-inch snow storm. It makes you wonder how animals survive. Food and shelter become critical to maintain body temperatures. The bird feeder is crowded much of the day with argumentative birds.
The Goldfinches are the welterweight champs of pushers and shovers, but everyone clears out when a large woodpecker shows up, or the neighborhood hawk is on the stalk.
During the snow storm the doves sheltered on the branches of the balsam, while three fawns bedded down on bare ground at the base of the tree. Their moms slept in the open, letting the snow drift over them for shelter from the wind.
Just after sunup they headed up the lake. And a Stillwater snowplow arrived at 8 a.m. clearing the street for traffic. Life goes on in a Minnesota winter.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.