Our subzero temperatures were followed by an 8-inch snow storm. It makes you wonder how animals survive. Food and shelter become critical to maintain body temperatures. The bird feeder is crowded much of the day with argumentative birds.

The Goldfinches are the welterweight champs of pushers and shovers, but everyone clears out when a large woodpecker shows up, or the neighborhood hawk is on the stalk.

During the snow storm the doves sheltered on the branches of the balsam, while three fawns bedded down on bare ground at the base of the tree. Their moms slept in the open, letting the snow drift over them for shelter from the wind.

Just after sunup they headed up the lake. And a Stillwater snowplow arrived at 8 a.m. clearing the street for traffic. Life goes on in a Minnesota winter.

Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.

