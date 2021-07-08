My grandfather came to visit for the first time since 2019. He taught me how to use his camera, and I went on a walk and took 163 pictures.
We kept about 19 of the best. I like using the camera because I can zoom in to see interesting details now.
And I have the pictures and can look at them when I want.
My dogs, Spock and MacReady, walked with us. They have different personalities.
Spock was in a puppy mill for years and had to share food with other dogs. When he was rescued he was afraid of dogs and people.
I got him to retrieve toys. He learned our routines and then he felt at home. We got MacReady as a puppy and he soon felt at home, also.
Spock explores strong odors and ignores the leash, but MacReady comes back when you tug. They make me happy
I see the flowers and trees clearly now, while I might have not noticed things before. This is my first article. I hope you enjoy the pictures.
Liam Miller, 9, photos and words.
